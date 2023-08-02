Nats rally in the ninth to stun Brewers, then make a few roster moves

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ildemaro Vargas slowly rounded third base in the ninth inning and stopped for a brief second to get a glance at what was in front of him. There was Milwaukee Brewers’ catcher William Contreras, stumbling toward the camera well by the home dugout at Nationals Park, chasing after a ball that had just bounced off his glove. To the left, there was everyone — from his teammates storming out of the dugout to his coaches to the fans in the stands — waving at him to come home.

So Vargas took off for the plate as Contreras gathered the ball. He slid in headfirst, beating the tag of pitcher Devin Williams covering home. Moments after umpire Angel Hernandez signaled he was safe, Vargas leaped to his feet, flipped his helmet into the sky as the rest of the Nationals chased him around the infield following their improbable 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

“It felt like winter ball,” Vargas said of the ninth-inning sequence of his teammates rushing out of the dugout. “That’s the kind of feeling and the excitement that you get out there.”

Advertisement

But on a day when the Nationals experienced the joy of scrapping out a win against a playoff contender and their all-star closer, a pair postgame roster moves could signal how they view the final two months of the season.

The Nationals requested unconditional release waivers on Corey Dickerson — the man who started the team’s rally on Wednesday — after the game. And in a surprising move, the Nationals optioned second baseman Luis García to Class AAA Rochester after the 23-year-old had struggled the past few months.

The Nationals will promote Rochester outfielder Blake Rutherford to replace Dickerson, according to a person familiar with the team’s intentions. They’ll also recall infielder Jeter Downs from the Red Wings, according to two people familiar with the team’s moves.

Dickerson sparked the ninth-inning rally with a hard groundball that bounced between the legs of Carlos Santana, scored an error. Before their final at-bat, the Nationals’ offense produced just four hits — none since the fifth — and trailed 2-1. And facing Williams, one of the game’s best closers, didn’t provide much optimism that they could suddenly turn things around. But Dominic Smith followed with a checked-swing single to put the tying run on second with no one out. Keibert Ruiz drew a walk to load the bases and Manager Dave Martinez inserted Vargas to pinch-run at second base, representing the winning run. The move paid off as the Nationals (46-63) won their third consecutive home series.

Advertisement

“Wow,” Martinez said. “Good heads up baserunning play by [Vargas] seeing the ball where it was and continuing to go. It was awesome. A good win. That club, as you know, they’re really good. To come out with two wins in a three-game series. It feels good.”

Well before that sequence, the Nationals got six strong innings from MacKenzie Gore, who allowed just a second-inning solo home run from Tyrone Taylor and a run-scoring double from Christian Yelich in the sixth. Jake Alu’s RBI single in the third, his second in as many days, accounted for the Nationals scoring before the ninth.

Gore left on a high note after Yelich’s double — working out of a two-on, no-out jam by striking out three hitters in a row. And after his final strikeout against Willy Adames, Gore let out a scream.

“I say this every time, but can’t say enough about this group in here,” Gore said. “Down going into the ninth inning and coming back and winning against a really good arm. Big win for us.”

Advertisement

The 2-1 margin held to the ninth, when the rally started on Santana’s error. By the time Alex Call came up, the bases were loaded with no one out. After falling behind 0-2, Call hit a routine groundball to third baseman Andruw Monasterio, who threw a catchable ball to Contreras that bounced off the catcher’s glove. Dickerson scored the tying run, then turned to see Vargas charging home behind him.

The excitement of the win was tempered by the team’s roster moves, which were announced only after media had left the clubhouse postgame. By letting go of Dickerson, the Nationals admitted that an offseason gamble on a one-year deal didn’t pan out. Dickerson, 34, was signed to platoon against righties in left field, but was injured after the first series of the season. Once he returned, Dickerson never found his groove at the plate. He was hitting .250 with two home runs and 17 RBI at the time of his release.

The move paves the way for the Nationals to get a look at younger players getting a chance to prove themselves at the major league level. With Dickerson heading out, it clears a 40-man spot for Rutherford, a first-round pick in 2016 who is hitting .345 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI across two levels this season.

Advertisement

But García’s move comes as a surprise from a team that has repeatedly talked about his importance in their rebuild. García showed improved pitch selection early in the season, leading to his ascension to the top of the order. But García began to chase more as the season progressed. So while his fellow middle infielder CJ Abrams moved up in the lineup, García slid down.