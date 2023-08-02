Northwestern hazing scandal: A timeline of events

Here’s a timeline of how the Northwestern hazing scandal has unfolded.
Nov. 30, 2022
Northwestern received an anonymous emailed complaint of hazing allegations within the football program. The complainant alleged that football players pressured teammates into participating in hazing activities that often occurred in the locker room or at training camp. The university commissioned an independent investigation, the existence of which it disclosed to the public in January.
July 7, 2023
Northwestern released an executive summary of the investigation without detailing its findings. The university also announced in that report that Pat Fitzgerald, who starred as a linebacker at Northwestern and led the team as its head coach for 17 seasons, was suspended without pay for two weeks.
July 8-9
The day after Fitzgerald’s suspension, a Daily Northwestern report detailed additional allegations, citing two players whose identities were not disclosed. On July 8, Northwestern President Michael Schill said he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction” for Fitzgerald.
Former players told the student publication that sexualized hazing activities took place in the locker room, including an activity known as “running,” which involved restraining a younger player while eight to 10 older ones began “dry-humping” the victim in a dark locker room.
A second player alleged that team members identified players for “running” by clapping their hands above their heads around the player, a gesture known as “the Shrek clap.” Fitzgerald, he said, made the signal during practice when players, especially freshmen, made mistakes.
July 10
Northwestern fired Fitzgerald.
In the school’s announcement Schill said 11 current or former football players acknowledged that hazing had been ongoing within the football program. Fitzgerald maintained he had “no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing” within his program.
Also on July 10, multiple reports cited a separate internal investigation into the behavior of Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster, whose alleged “problematic behavior” pushed current and former players and alumni to alert the school. A Northwestern human-resources document obtained by the Chicago Tribune said Foster “engaged in bullying and abusive behavior.”
In addition, Diaz told the Daily Northwestern that his experience on the team was hostile as a non-White player.
July 13-14
Foster was fired on July 13.
The following day, Northwestern faculty members wrote a letter in the Daily Northwestern calling for transparency from the university. They asked for school leaders to publicly release their findings from the hazing investigation into the football team, for greater oversight of the athletics department and the pausing of a plan to build a new football stadium “until this crisis is satisfactorily resolved.”
July 18
A former Northwestern football player alleged in a lawsuit that Fitzgerald and other defendants were negligent in preventing hazing incidents. The player, who is identified as “John Doe,” was a member of the football team from 2018 to 2022. He is seeking $50,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit, which lists university leadership including Schill and former university president Morton Schapiro as defendants.
That same day, Schill announced two new external reviews of the athletic program and said the findings would be made public.
July 19-21
Patrick A. Salvi II and Parker Stinar, attorneys representing the unnamed player, added current ACC commissioner and former Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as a defendant in the lawsuit on July 20, with Salvi noting that Phillips’s “tenure as athletic director overlaps with the allegations that have been made.” The attorneys said they found more allegations of misconduct in the school’s softball and volleyball programs.
Salvi and Stinar spoke at the first of two news conferences that day regarding hazing lawsuits against the school.
A separate group of former Northwestern football players said the team’s culture enabled hazing and sexual violence to become normalized in the program, so much so that coaches participated. That group is represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Levin & Perconti law firm. Crump at the news conference said the number of former athletes he has retained has swelled to 15 with clients spanning the school’s football, baseball and softball programs.
Salvi and Stinar had said they would file another lawsuit on behalf of a second player on July 19. On July 20, they announced a third complaint, similar to the first two, also involving an unnamed player from 2018 to 2022. On July 21, the attorneys said the second and third lawsuits had been filed (on behalf of “John Doe 2” and “John Doe 3”).
All three lawsuits rely on details that have been reported publicly, a point that Fitzgerald’s attorney, Dan Webb, has emphasized, saying in a July 19 statement that the recently filed lawsuits did not “present any substantive, detailed, factual allegations, let alone evidence, about Coach Fitzgerald’s conduct” and that they “still fail to cite any specific facts or evidence beyond the broad-based statements published in the July 8” Daily Northwestern article.
July 24
Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates, who played for the Wildcats from 2015 to 2017, became the first named plaintiff to file a lawsuit against the school in this case. He offered several new allegations of coaches’ involvement in hazing, describing an episode that occurred “during the fall of 2015 or spring of 2016” when a strength and conditioning coach was “ran” by players in front of the team and coaching staff.
Salvi, one of the attorneys representing a former Northwestern volleyball player, announced another lawsuit against the school over hazing-related allegations. The former player, identified as “Jane Doe 1” said Northwestern’s volleyball program has “long-standing issues involving hazing, harassment, bullying and retaliation.”
Also on July 24, in an interview with the Daily Northwestern, Schill backed current athletic director Derrick Gragg, who was hired to the role in June 2021, saying “there’s no conversation ongoing about his employment.” Schill also said he did not believe his own job to be in jeopardy, responding, “not in the slightest,” when asked.
July 25-27
On July 25, three Northwestern athletes set to represent the school at the annual Big Ten media day released a statement saying they would not attend the event because they “did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal the focus away from football and the upcoming season.” The following day, interim coach David Braun declined to discuss allegations of Northwestern football coaches’ involvement in hazing activities.
On July 27, Simba Short became the fifth former football player to file a lawsuit against the school. A Northwestern linebacker from 2015 to 2016, Short alleged that he suffered emotional trauma after being hazed and bullied while in the program.
July 31
Crump and the Levin & Perconti law firm filed two more lawsuits against Northwestern on behalf of former running back Warren Miles Long and an unnamed player. The complaints allege both players were sexually abused throughout their Northwestern careers.
Aug. 1
Northwestern announced that former U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch would lead an “independent review of the processes and accountability mechanisms in place at the University to detect, report and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs, including hazing, bullying and discrimination of any kind.” It said the results of that review will be made public.
Aug. 2
Salvi and Stinar held a news conference to announce they are filing a lawsuit on behalf of Diaz, the former offensive lineman. Diaz had already publicly stated that teammates had shaved “Cinco de Mayo” into his head when he was a freshman. He alleges that “Northwestern, its Board of Trustees, former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, and former athletic director and current ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, were all in a position to address the toxic culture but did not.”
At the news conference, Diaz described what led to his suicide attempt: “Even after I began to see a psychologist on campus in 2007, the abuse, the alienation and racism did not stop. … What that did is allow my depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts to increase. An institution that enables coaches to destroy the self-worth of an athlete must be held accountable. No one stopped it. I think that’s worth repeating again and again: No one did anything.”