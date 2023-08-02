Northwestern hazing scandal: A timeline of events

July 19-21

Patrick A. Salvi II and Parker Stinar, attorneys representing the unnamed player, added current ACC commissioner and former Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as a defendant in the lawsuit on July 20, with Salvi noting that Phillips’s “tenure as athletic director overlaps with the allegations that have been made.” The attorneys said they found more allegations of misconduct in the school’s softball and volleyball programs.

Salvi and Stinar spoke at the first of two news conferences that day regarding hazing lawsuits against the school.

A separate group of former Northwestern football players said the team’s culture enabled hazing and sexual violence to become normalized in the program, so much so that coaches participated. That group is represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Levin & Perconti law firm. Crump at the news conference said the number of former athletes he has retained has swelled to 15 with clients spanning the school’s football, baseball and softball programs.

Salvi and Stinar had said they would file another lawsuit on behalf of a second player on July 19. On July 20, they announced a third complaint, similar to the first two, also involving an unnamed player from 2018 to 2022. On July 21, the attorneys said the second and third lawsuits had been filed (on behalf of “John Doe 2” and “John Doe 3”).