Big Ten reportedly considering further expansion amid Pac-12 uncertainty

Big Ten Conference officials have begun exploring the possibility of further expansion to possibly 18 or 20 members, particularly if Pac-12 schools continue to seek new homes, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight The Big Ten is set to grow from 14 to 16 teams next year with the additions of Southern California and UCLA, which are leaving the Pac-12. In addition to the defection of its glamorous, Los Angeles-based stalwarts, the Pac-12 will also lose Colorado in 2024 to the Big 12.

That has left the storied West Coast conference in a precarious position, with so many high-profile football programs on the move. The Big Ten, if it does expand, reportedly could target Pac-12 schools Oregon and Washington, and possibly California and Stanford as well.

The Big 12, for its part, will see heavyweights Oklahoma and Texas depart next year for the SEC, and Florida State officials are now warning they might leave the ACC.

The issue, as is so often the case, mostly comes down to money. At an FSU board of trustees meeting Wednesday, university president Rick McCullough said “staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how to remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution.”

The Big Ten and SEC have massive new TV and streaming deals set to kick in that, per reports, will pay their member schools tens of millions more dollars annually than what counterparts in the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 are set to receive.

“For us, the alternative of just staying in this conference for the next 13 years and trying to wait for that perfect alignment of the stars is the equivalent of a death by a thousand cuts, and each cut is a $30 million cut over the next 13 years,” FSU trustee Justin Roth said Wednesday. “It’s one thing to take a $30 million cut last year, and it’s another to take another one this year. But to do this for 13 years?”

Roth was referring to an ACC broadcast deal with ESPN that was signed in 2016 and lasts until 2036. The Big Ten has raised the bar considerably thanks to agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC that began last month and, in total, will pay the conference approximately $1 billion annually for seven years.

The Pac-12 has generated recent headlines, by contrast, for its apparent difficulty in landing a satisfactory media deal to replace an arrangement with ESPN and Fox that expires next year. At a meeting Tuesday of officials from the nine schools remaining in the Pac-12, Commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly presented an offer from streaming service Apple TV to become the primary platform for the conference’s football games. Nothing was finalized at the meeting.

In comments to media members Wednesday, Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson said he hoped that whatever media deal the Pac-12 finally reaches will be “beneficial to us, certainly for the long term.”

“We are in a pretty good spot,” he added. “We are a very respected and coveted institution and program and property, as far as media folks and conferences determine and think about us.”

There has been speculation that, having brought Colorado back into the fold after it bolted for the Pac-12 in 2011, the Big 12 might be interested in one or more of the other Pac-12 schools from the “Four Corners” states: Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. The Big 12 will feature 13 members in 2024 and could be eyeing an expansion to 16 that would, as things stand now, equal the size of the Big Ten and SEC next year.