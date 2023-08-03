Cade Cavalli is focused on strength, flexibility during Tommy John recovery

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An hour before the Washington Nationals’ Fourth of July game against the Cincinnati Reds, Cade Cavalli sat in front of his locker following an early morning workout. Cavalli, dressed in a white tank top and blue team-issued shorts, closely watched that day’s starting pitcher, Patrick Corbin, pace the clubhouse silently. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight If things had gone to plan, Cavalli would’ve been starting for the Nationals this year. But the 24-year-old pitcher tore his ulnar collateral ligament during spring training and had Tommy John surgery in March, ending his 2023 season. That July morning, he was only in D.C. to visit teammates and check in with team doctors, as he’s primarily been rehabbing at the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Cavalli recently regained full range of motion in his right arm, which means he’s able to do mundane things like brush his teeth and put on a T-shirt without issue. Now, he looks to incorporate strength during the next phase of recovery. He’s already used weighted bands for flexibility and strengthening the muscles surrounding his shoulder. Even in just a short time, he has noticed progress.

Advertisement

“I’ve been doing a little bit of bench presses, biceps and triceps extensions and curls, just developing that muscle back and adding strength,” Cavalli said.

Recovery after Tommy John can take pitchers a year or longer. Cavalli still has a long road ahead, so he plans to lean on teammates who have had the same injury, including Jake Irvin and Tanner Rainey, the team’s closer for most of 2022 who had Tommy John surgery last August. Irvin, who earned a spot starting for the Nationals after Cavalli’s absence shook up the rotation, tore his UCL at Washington’s alternate site in 2020. He’s emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive perspective to Cavalli.

“Although it’s a setback, it’s something that you have to take seriously day-to-day because in a year and a half, you can come back a lot stronger from it,” Irvin said.

Advertisement

Cavalli has asked Irvin and Rainey about how they’ve gotten their arms stronger following major injuries. Irvin encouraged Cavalli to take good care of his arm and to develop good routines to loosen up the muscles in his shoulder.

Cavalli said there have been good and bad days, but having the support of his teammates has made the experience manageable.

Cavalli, who pitched in college at Oklahoma, was the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 draft, and he moved quickly through Washington’s minor league system.

In 2021, he rose from high Class A to Class AAA, finishing with a 7-9 record across his three stops. Then in 2022, he had a strong season in AAA, finishing with 104 strikeouts and a 3.71 ERA. He debuted for the Nationals last August and pitched one start before going to the injured list with shoulder issues.

Cavalli should return to the diamond next season and has a chance to establish himself as a key piece of the Nationals’ rebuild.