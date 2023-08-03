Physicality and trash talk take center stage at Commanders’ training camp

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During the first few padded practices of Washington Commanders training camp, there’s been a noticeable uptick in intensity. Coaches have shorter fuses — assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has peppered players and referees with profane reminders not to walk or fight or slow down practice in any way — and players have begun re-acclimating to the violence that’ll bludgeon and break bodies over the next five months.

Several defenders delivered their first thuds of camp and shrugged their shoulder pads. A few receivers complained when defensive backs jockeyed them down the field. Linemen rammed each other, and even though the Guardian Caps softened the click-clack of helmet contact, the sounds of pads crunching and men grunting underlaid the whistles and cheers and music as the baseline of the game.

“There are some guys that do enjoy the contact,” Coach Ron Rivera said, adding, “I told the players, ‘There’s going to be a tone-setter. We’re going to put a lot on you. We’re going to do a lot of things, and we’re going to be physical, and we’re going to expect it out of you.’ I thought they stepped up.”

With the season opener only about five weeks away, the coaches brought one-on-one drills back into practice. In the skill-player session, rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes stayed on the hip of every receiver he faced, including Terry McLaurin. Undrafted rookie receiver Kazmeir Allen created separation down the field but struggled to sync up with the quarterbacks. Tall, long corner Benjamin St-Juste, who may slide inside because of the jammed backfield, faced short, quicker receivers, like Allen and Jahan Dotson.

In the linemen drills, collisions often made the crowd exclaim. Right guard Sam Cosmi and defensive tackle Daron Payne tried to run over each other. Defensive end Chase Young often used bull-rushes against left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Seventh-round pick Andre Jones II impressed with his athleticism on a spin move. Undrafted rookie guard Mason Brooks, who’s played well despite mostly playing with the third team, stonewalled defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. Defenders called for a rematch, and Brooks blocked Mathis into the dirt high in the pocket, prompting a raucous celebration from teammates.

At one point, backup defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e beat backup left guard Aaron Monteiro. Monteiro called for a rematch, and Potoa’e beat him again.

“You want it again? You want it again?” Young screamed. Monteiro nodded and started to line up, but backup defensive end William Bradley King intervened. “You just lost two in a row,” he yelled. “Get your a-- out of there.”

Minutes later, coach Juan Castillo praised an offensive lineman loudly, and defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina seemed to take offense, yelling to his player, “Right back in the quarterback’s lap!”

“Everybody's geeked up,” Cosmi said of putting on the pads. “We all feel good, and we're firing off the ball.”

During 11-on-11, the offense continued to flail against the first-team defense. The unit struggled to run the ball, and though quarterback Sam Howell made some gorgeous throws, they were infrequent and often took a beat or two too long, prompting a defender to holler, “That’s a sack anyway!” On Tuesday, Rivera switched things up so the offense faced the second-team defense.

After one play, linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who’s impressed so far, seemed to take exception to a block on the perimeter by center Nick Gates. Hudson shoved Gates, who pushed Hudson’s helmet, and middle linebacker Cody Barton threw a punch. The fight broke up quickly.

“The defense came out strong,” Mathis said approvingly. “We played physical.”

There were times the players seemed to cross the line for Rivera. During one 11-on-11 play, tight end John Bates dropped a pass, and Young and defensive end Montez Sweat laughed. Young yelled, “He can’t catch!” Rivera walked over to talk with them, and afterward, it appeared as though they’d stopped insulting teammates.

At the end of one 11-on-11 drive, the team brought on Joey Slye for a longer field goal attempt. Young stood behind him and applied pressure: “Got to win the game right now! Got to win the game right now! Crowd going crazy!”