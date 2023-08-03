New event, familiar result: D.C. United ousted by Union in Leagues Cup

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHESTER, Pa. — The Leagues Cup has been touted as a clash of MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, with every club from both circuits competing in the month-long tournament and North American bragging rights at stake. But the knockout round served D.C. United the most familiar of regional feuds — a trip up Interstate 95 to face the Philadelphia Union — and a most familiar outcome.

With a loss in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on Thursday night, 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw, United exited the tournament and failed to snap a nearly decade-long skid at Subaru Park, where it is 0-10-2 since 2014.

Olivier Mbaizo powered the winning penalty kick past United goalkeeper Alex Bono, who denied Daniel Gazdag to start the shootout but could only get fingertips to the clinching effort.

“I had a good read on it, had a good jump on it,” Bono said. “I thought I had enough on it. And then when I looked back, I saw it hit the net.”

The winner came after Pedro Santos rang the post in the shootout’s sixth round; United’s Chris Durkin also missed the mark from the spot.

The Union advanced to the Leagues Cup round of 16, where it will host the New York Red Bulls.

It was the second 0-0 draw through 90 minutes between United and the Union this season, after a May stalemate at Subaru Park — a welcome improvement for D.C. after Philadelphia won the teams’ two matchups last season by a combined 13-0. The clubs meet again in MLS action Aug. 26 at Audi Field.

“It’s always tough when you lose on penalty kicks, but I thought performance-wise we were excellent,” United Coach Wayne Rooney said. “I think we were the better team and deserved more out of the game.”

Rooney made three changes from the lineup that lost, 3-0, to Mexican club Pumas on Saturday at Audi Field to cap the group stage: Yamil Asad and Santos stepped into the midfield, and star striker Christian Benteke returned after he was rested from the start against Pumas.

The teams traded first-half chances amid a light drizzle on the banks of the Delaware River. Bono stepped up with two key saves, denying Mikael Uhre’s fourth-minute breakaway and Gazdag’s 24th-minute one-timer. Andre Blake, Bono’s Union counterpart, followed suit, parrying Jackson Hopkins’s blistering bid in the 11th minute and stoning Benteke’s one-on-one effort moments before halftime.

Philadelphia appeared to take the lead in the 64th minute, when Julián Carranza chipped Bono and the ball nestled in the net. But Carranza pulled at Donovan Pines’s jersey and threw the D.C. defender to the turf as he attempted to clear the shot, drawing a foul and negating the goal.

As the Union faithful showered the referee and United with off-color chants, tempers flared on the field. Two minutes later, Gazdag picked up a yellow card for extracurricular shoving after a D.C. foul.

“Part of playing a game in Philadelphia is that it always gets a little bit testy,” Bono said. “That’s part of the territory.”

Neither team came particularly close to finding a winner in the dying moments. In the 82nd, a promising United counter fizzled out with a blocked shot from Benteke. At the other end moments later, Mbaizo’s enticing cross whipped past Carranza’s head at the far post, and Chris Donovan’s off-balance shot off a corner kick went well wide.

Here’s what else to know about United’s loss:

Two signings sealed

United on Thursday announced the signings of left back Éric Davis and forward José Fajardo, both of whom impressed for Panama during last month’s run to the Concacaf Gold Cup final.

Davis, 32, arrived after spending the past eight seasons with Slovakian club Dunajska Streda. A member of Panama’s 2018 World Cup squad, Davis has recorded five goals and 11 assists in 78 international appearances. He is expected to compete with the veteran Santos at left wing back after starter Mohanad Jeahze underwent season-ending ankle surgery.

He went straight into the matchday squad against the Union, logging 21 minutes off the bench and converting his penalty in the shootout.

Fajardo, 29, spent the past two seasons on loan to Peruvian side Cusco from Panamanian club Club Atlético Independiente. Fajardo, who had been with Independiente since 2018, has netted six goals in 32 caps with Panama. He provides cover across the D.C. front line after primarily playing as a right winger at the Gold Cup but also starting one match at center forward.

United signed both players through the rest of the season, with options for 2024 and 2025.

Window closes

Although United signed Brazilian playmaker Gabriel Pirani on loan, as well as Davis and Fajardo, before the MLS midseason transfer window ended Wednesday, Rooney expressed disappointment that United wasn’t more active in adding reinforcements. In addition to losing starters Victor Palsson (transfer) and Lewis O’Brien (expired loan), forward Taxis Fountas remains on administrative leave during an MLS investigation and Asad exited Thursday’s match early in the second half with a hamstring injury.

“I think we could have done with more players in the window,” Rooney said. “I think we’ve left ourselves a bit short with that, which I’m frustrated about and disappointed about. So we know where we are now.”

Next up

The loss sends D.C. into an unusual 16-day hiatus until it resumes MLS action against the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 20 in Harrison, N.J. United (8-10-6) sits in the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff slot with 10 matches remaining.