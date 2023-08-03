Judge declines to consider new plea in Jamin Davis’s reckless driving appeal

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis agreed to a revised plea agreement in his appeal of a reckless driving conviction Thursday, but a Loudoun County Circuit Court judge did not consider the deal because it wasn’t “substantially and materially different” from Davis’s last proposed deal. A new hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

“We haven’t had a new discussion to make any new counterproposals,” Davis’s attorney, Jeffrey F. Mangeno of Dycio & Biggs, said after Thursday’s hearing. “It’s unfortunate the case was not resolved today in its entirety. We will continue to work the matter.”

The Commanders declined to comment through a team spokesperson.

Davis’s new plea agreement included a maximum of eight days of jail with a minimum of four days actually served. It also included a supervised probation that could be extended beyond 12 months, a six-month mandatory suspended license with no ensuing restrictions, a maximum $2,500 fine, 114 hours of community service, the possibility of another four-hour driving course in Loudoun County (he already completed an eight-hour course) and a written essay on reckless driving that Davis would post on his social media accounts.

Judge James E. Plowman Jr. did not consider the new agreement because he didn’t deem it significantly different from the proposed deal presented to a different judge on Monday. Plowman said the court has informal mandates to prevent defendants from “judge shopping” to try to get a plea agreement accepted after a rejection. It “gives the appearance the parties are negotiating with the bench,” Plowman told Mangeno during the hearing. “If you do this again, you may want to come with your best foot forward.”

Advertisement

It’s unknown if Plowman will be the presiding judge in the Aug. 31 hearing. At that time, Davis’s attorneys could attempt to strike another plea bargain with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office and perhaps even seek alternative punishment, such as home confinement for an extended period after the conclusion of the NFL season. They could also request a trial in which a jury would hear Davis’s case.

Davis participated in Washington’s training camp practice Thursday morning before appearing in court accompanied by Commanders senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken.

The reckless driving conviction — a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine in Virginia — stems from an incident on March 28, 2022. Shortly after 1 p.m., Davis was cited for driving his McLaren 114 mph in a 45-mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway at Evergreen Ridge Drive. He pleaded not guilty in Loudoun County District Court to a charge of reckless driving (speeding more than 20 miles above the limit, in excess of 85 mph), which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Advertisement

Davis appealed the conviction in circuit court and appeared Monday for a jury trial, but he withdrew his request for trial after he reached an agreement with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. The proposed deal included a maximum of eight days of jail.

Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected the agreement, noting the heavily trafficked area in which Davis was speeding, the time of day and Davis’s “not terrible but not clean” record. In rejecting the deal, Sincavage had to recuse himself, per Virginia law.