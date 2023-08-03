Morocco is latest surprise in a World Cup that’s been full of them

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morocco had just held off Colombia in the final round of Group H matches Thursday, and suddenly there was hope for a team making its World Cup debut. But the Atlas Lionesses still needed help from clear across the Australian continent in Brisbane, where at the same time, powerhouse Germany was desperately trying to break a 1-1 deadlock with South Korea during a seemingly endless period of injury time.

As the Moroccans watched on a cellphone, the two-time champion Germans — who had throttled Atlas Lionesses, 6-0, in the group-stage opener — couldn’t get it done. They settled for a 1-1 draw with South Korea and failed to advance to the World Cup knockout round for the first time. Minnow Morocco, which followed its opening calamity with consecutive 1-0 victories over South Korea and Colombia, somehow found itself in the round of 16 in its World Cup debut, a colossal achievement for the first Arab nation to even qualify the women’s World Cup.

“We had the phone and we started praying. We were praying while we were watching the game,” midfielder Anissa Lahmari said. “Afterward it was just a complete explosion of joy.”

At No. 72 in the FIFA world rankings, Morocco is the lowest-ranked team ever to reach the round of 16. It will join 54th-ranked South Africa, No. 40 Nigeria and 43rd-ranked Jamaica as this year’s Cinderellas when the knockout round begins early Saturday morning, U.S. East Coast time.

FIFA expanded the World Cup to 32 teams this year, which opened the door for eight teams to make their tournament debuts (there were only four debutantes in 2019). One of the confederations that received an extra berth was Africa, which previously was allotted three World Cup spots. But for this year’s tournament, all four semifinalists from the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations — the continental championship that serves as the African qualifying tournament for the World Cup — would advance to Australia and New Zealand. Morocco took advantage on its home soil, reaching the final before losing to South Africa.

Overall, the expansion seems to have made this year’s knockout round a little less top-heavy. Four years ago in France, the average round-of-16 team had a FIFA world ranking of 12.1, each of the world’s top 10 qualified and only two teams ranked lower than 16th escaped the group stage. This year, the FIFA-ranking average is up to 20.5. Germany, Canada and Brazil, all ranked in the top 8, failed to qualify (and the mighty United States barely did). Six of the 16 knockout-round teams are ranked 20th or lower.

Women’s soccer had long been an afterthought in Morocco, which like other Arab nations has long held conservative views on gender roles (even the simple practice of women wearing shorts is seen as controversial). The women’s team, which played its first international match in 1998 — well after the sport’s powerhouses — only recently has received a financial and structural push from the country’s soccer federation, and the Atlas Lionesses’ performance at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations was seen as encouraging, though hardly indicative of what was to come at the World Cup.

Now Morocco’s soccer teams have unexpectedly shined at consecutive World Cups. Last year in Qatar, the men’s team became the first Arab nation to advance to the semifinals.

Morocco’s fans “are going to support us one more time. We love them, we cherish them, we feel they’re behind us. It gives us strength. Well done to all the girls and we’re continuing on our merry way,” Morocco women’s coach Reynald Pedros said after Thursday’s victory.