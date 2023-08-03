Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, 14 of their 26 players will have been on their Opening Day roster back in March. And though the number will be 15 when Trevor Williams returns from the bereavement list, the turnover is apparent, the reasons for it ranging from injuries to glaring underperformance.

And though much of it has been routine — like swapping out one fringe reliever for the next, over and over — optioning Luis García to the minors was not in the preseason plans. But Wednesday afternoon, right after the Nationals walked off the Milwaukee Brewers, that’s exactly what the club did. In a pair of surprising moves, they shipped García to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings and released veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson.

With Dickerson, they chose to eat a bit of money and give his spot to Blake Rutherford, a former first-round pick who had a .947 OPS in Class AAA. This was a logical choice, even if a tad surprising after Washington played veteran César Hernández in left — out of position, no less — for most of the last two months of 2022 while younger outfielders sat on the bench. Yet García’s situation is far more complex. Since the Nationals were off Thursday, Manager Dave Martinez will not address the decision until his pregame news conference in Cincinnati on Friday afternoon.

At 23, the Nationals have long considered García a part of their next contending core. That’s why you will often see his name printed next to CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz. The expectation is for that group to lay the groundwork before Cade Cavalli, James Wood, Dylan Crews and whoever else join. Abrams, Gore, Gray, Ruiz and García are the foundation.

Or García was a clear part of it, until this summer rolled around.

The left-handed hitter finished July with a .217 average, .250 on-base percentage and .301 slugging percentage, good for a .551 OPS. Since logging a six-hit game against the Kansas City Royals on May 26, he has a .599 OPS, the 11th-lowest among qualified hitters in that stretch. On defense, his lack of quickness at second base has turned a handful of routine plays into diving attempts. He is skilled on both sides of the ball, possessing soft hands and plus contact ability. But that’s rarely yielded results in the past four months.

García knows he can reach most pitches and has trouble resisting. Early on, though, he adjusted his overaggressive approach, cutting his swing and chase rates in a way that pleased the coaching staff. But if you take his season as a whole, concerning trends emerge. His chase rate may be 34 percent, nine points lower than last year, yet he is still vulnerable below the zone, where pitchers keep attacking him to induce weakly hit groundballs. His average launch angle has dipped from 5.5 in 2022 to 4.1. Despite rarely striking out or whiffing, he’s in the 28th percentile in hard-hit percentage, according to Statcast, and hardly ever walks.

Sure, a few of his expected stats indicate at least some bad luck. But luck aside, this is not the desired production for a bat-first middle infielder who was once a top prospect. It is far, far from it. Perhaps most noticeably, García crushed four-seam fastballs last year (.747 slugging percentage) and has not done that in 2023 (.471). And that’s with seeing the pitch at a near-identical rate.

So what does this mean moving forward? Infielder Jeter Downs will replace García on the active roster. On Friday, Martinez is expected to offer a loose plan for splitting starts at second between Downs, veteran Michael Chavis and utility man Ildemaro Vargas. Downs, a former first-round pick, has not inspired with a .175 average and .635 OPS in Rochester. Yet this move was all about García, not about getting someone else a look.

It may go without saying, but this isn’t the end of García’s rope with Washington. And it might not be a comforting example for fans, but the Nationals sent down Victor Robles in August 2021, when he was 24 and had already started for a World Series-winning team, then worked him right back in their plans the next spring.

They felt Robles needed a reset and wake-up call. They likely feel the same with García, who has 1,170 career plate appearances but is still only two years older than Crews, whom Washington drafted with the second pick in July. Garcia’s scattered development has also done him few favors. He was first called up at 20, rushed from the alternate site to Camden Yards in 2020 because Starlin Castro broke his wrist. Then after playing 70 games in 2021, he played shortstop for 58 games last season, an experiment that proved to be a disaster.