Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s fair to call it a big day for Zach Wilson. Not only does the former No. 2 overall pick get a chance Thursday to start for the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, but he will do so on his 24th birthday.

Among those to wish Wilson a happy birthday on Wednesday was Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ new No. 1 quarterback who is expected to sit out the exhibition game along with the other starters. In a social media post, Rodgers referred to Wilson as his “little bro,” another indication of the degree to which the former Green Bay Packers star has taken the struggling young quarterback under his wing.

In an environment that should feel to Wilson like actual game conditions for the first time since he was booed off his home field in a December loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets will begin to find out if their hefty investment in Rodgers can provide a significant ancillary benefit: helping Wilson turn around his flailing career and prove he is more than a massive draft bust.

Advertisement

“I think he’ll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath,” Rodgers said of Wilson earlier this week, “and it’s going to set him up for a nice long career in the league.”

"I think he'll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and that's going to set him up for a nice long career in the league"



Aaron Rodgers on Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/S8rYcVehtf — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 1, 2023

After being handed the starting job in 2021 and getting more chances last year before he was benched to end a miserable sophomore campaign, Wilson will enter this season as a clear backup. Under most circumstances, a highly drafted quarterback going from being a team’s presumed centerpiece to holding a clipboard could lead to a very awkward dynamic in the locker room — but Rodgers isn’t a typical offseason addition. The 39-year-old is a lock to make the Hall of Fame on the first ballot after he retires, presumably making the transition easier for Wilson than if he were ceding the starting spot to a veteran with a less awe-inspiring aura.

“To be the second overall pick, to have two years of playing a lot of football, then being asked to take a back seat to watch and learn from another man — from a personal standpoint, it’s very humbling to be in his shoes right now,” Jets Coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson in June. “At the same time, the way he’s attacked it, his demeanor, his personality, the attitude at which he’s done it, he’s been very positive through this whole thing.”

Advertisement

Wilson could hardly have enjoyed, however, the very public pleading some of his teammates did earlier this year for Rodgers to join their team. Since Rodgers arrived at the Jets’ facility, though, and to his credit, he appears to have made it his mission to not only tutor Wilson on the finer points of quarterbacking but also help rebuild the confidence with which the latter played so notably at BYU.

At training camp practices open to the public, the Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP has been seen numerous times pulling Wilson aside during drills to go over technique. As Rodgers said at a media session Monday, he is giving Wilson a chance to “learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great.”

Aaron Rodgers gives Zach Wilson pointers between reps pic.twitter.com/Mp8izgTeoj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 31, 2023

“It’s a tough position,” Rodgers said of Wilson’s struggles and subsequent demotion. “You’re the guy, you dealt with all the stuff last year: His play on the field, the frustration, some of the stuff that he said, the stuff that was said about him — which is probably the most difficult — by his teammates and by some of you all, and now he’s got a chance to kind of reset that whole thing and take back the narrative.

Advertisement

“He has played really, really well in camp,” Rodgers continued. “You guys have watched it. He’s made a number of great throws. He looks confident. His fundamentals, I think, are improving.”

“The QB room being with Aaron, I think it’s feeling like every single day there’s so much to learn,” Wilson said in June. “Every day, I’m just like, ‘Wow, like I just learned 10 different things about playing the quarterback position.’ ”

Of course, it’s one thing to look good during a team practice held under controlled circumstances. It’s another to excel against players from other teams, such as the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, hungry to make their own marks.

In addition, the Hall of Fame game is no ordinary preseason contest. While it is an exhibition game featuring second- and third-stringers, it marks the first taste of actual competition for NFL fans since February’s Super Bowl. It is also the only preseason game this week, and as a prime-time event on national TV, there will be plenty of fans and NFL players alike glued to the screen.

Advertisement

As such, Wilson will know he is in the spotlight, and the Jets will start to see if any of Rodgers’s composure has rubbed off on his pupil.

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson talk shop pic.twitter.com/biw9apX1vZ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 25, 2023

New York could have a lot riding on Rodgers’s ability to help Wilson show significant improvement. Since acquiring Rodgers, the Jets have made clear that Wilson is very much No. 2 on the depth chart. For a talented team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, that represents a significant gamble that either Rodgers will stay healthy all year or that Wilson will keep the ship afloat if pressed into action.

At least the team already knows the two have a warm relationship.