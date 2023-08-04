Saints’ Alvin Kamara will serve 3-game suspension under NFL conduct policy

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will serve a three-game suspension at the outset of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday. The suspension results from a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas and ends the league’s disciplinary process for Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowl selection in his six NFL seasons for the Saints. According to a person familiar with the situation, the suspension resulted from an agreement between the parties, and there will be no further appeal nor a ruling by Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge who is the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons also will serve a three-game suspension to start the season under the personal conduct policy for his role in the same incident, the NFL said. The disciplinary process also is complete for Lammons, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Both players are eligible to participate in preseason practices and games before their suspensions take effect. They will be eligible to return to their teams’ active rosters Sept. 25.

Kamara met this week in New York with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“It’s been 18, 19 months that I’ve been dealing with this ordeal,” Kamara said at a news conference earlier Friday, before the announcement of the suspension. “Obviously it’s a tough ordeal to be in. I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. [It was] poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision. But I’m a man. Everything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve stood on and I can take accountability for. And I can say when I’m wrong.

“I was completely wrong. Embarrassed the Saints. Embarrassed my family, my mother. Embarrassed myself. Embarrassed this city and the shield, obviously embarrassed the NFL.”

Kamara was not available to comment following the announcement of the suspension, and his agent did not respond to a request for further comment. The Saints declined further comment following the announcement.

Kamara agreed last month to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his role in a fight that occurred on the eve of the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. He was ordered to perform 30 hours of community service and to pay the man injured in the incident, Darnell Greene, $105,000 for medical bills. Kamara and three other men, including Lammons, initially faced felony charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Greene, previously announced a settlement of a lawsuit filed by Greene.

