Lakers agree to ink Anthony Davis to three-year, $186 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to sign all-star forward Anthony Davis to a three-year maximum contract extension worth up to $186 million, a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Friday. Davis, 30, had two years and roughly $84 million remaining on his current contract, which ran through the 2024-25 season. With his new extension, the eight-time all-star will be under contract through the 2027-28 season. ESPN first reported the agreement, which is expected to push Davis’s career NBA earnings past $450 million.

Re-signing Davis, their second-leading scorer and leading rebounder last season, furthers a summer of continuity for the Lakers, who are coming off a surprising run to the Western Conference finals. Los Angeles previously re-signed Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura in its effort to keep together a contending team around franchise forward LeBron James and Davis.

James and Davis, who arrived in Los Angeles via a 2019 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, led the Lakers to the 2020 title. Though Davis has battled persistent injury issues during his four seasons in Los Angeles, he earned all-NBA and all-defensive first-team honors in 2020.

Despite appearing in just 56 games last season, Davis remained one of the NBA’s most productive big men, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. The 2012 No. 1 overall pick played a central role in the Lakers’ postseason series victories over the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, posting playoff averages of 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.