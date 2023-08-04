Caps re-sign Tom Wilson, giving the fan favorite a seven-year extension

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tom Wilson isn’t going anywhere. The Washington Capitals on Friday announced that Wilson has signed a seven-year extension that will keep the right winger in the fold through 2030-31. The deal, worth a total of $45.5 million, kicks in with the 2024-25 season. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Wilson had been the subject of rumors this offseason — speculation about whether Washington was looking to move the 29-year-old. But General Manager Brian MacLellan had been clear that the plan for Wilson was an extension. He became eligible for one on July 1, and just over a month later, the deal was done.

“Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this league and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals’ uniform,” MacLellan said in a statement. “Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come.”

Over his 10 seasons and 680 games with the Capitals, Wilson has risen from the fourth line to be a fixture in the top six, adding a scoring touch to his hard-nosed, physical game along the way. Wilson plays in all situations, doing a little bit of everything. His penchant for physicality and defending his teammates has long made him a fan favorite in Washington, though over the years he has gained a much different reputation across the league.

Wilson’s physical play has crossed the line at times, but in recent years he’s found a better balance between aggression and recklessness. His last suspension was for seven games in March 2021.

Wilson missed much of the 2022-23 season after tearing his ACL in the 2022 playoffs. He finished the season with 13 goals and had 22 total points in 33 games — on pace for a 54-point season if he’d played a full 82 games.

Wilson was entering the final season of a six-year, $31 million contract that he signed in 2018. His new contract brings a raise of just over $1.3 million per year, going from a $5.167 million cap hit to $6.5 million. With the extension, Wilson becomes the only Capital under team control through 2030.