At DC Open, a soggy D.C. summer forces players into two-a-days

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Andy Murray could barely keep up with the sweat falling from his brow Friday after logging a three-hour loss to Taylor Fritz in the round of 16. It was far from the worst heat he’d experienced playing in Washington, but the previous night’s rain created smothering humidity that made even people who hadn’t just sprinted across a tennis court in the sun feel sticky.

There’s an argument that Murray, despite his three-set loss, might be one of the lucky ones. He only had to suffer through one match Friday.

Thursday night’s rainout at the DC Open created a schedule logjam that required the tournament to finish both the men’s and women’s round of 16 and the quarterfinals Friday, meaning several players were required to play twice in a day.

Ninth-ranked Maria Sakkari did it, beating Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-2 in 97 minutes early in the day and Madison Keys in an efficient 75 minutes, 6-3, 6-3, in the evening.

Advertisement

Fritz, who beat Murray in the marathon round-of-16 match early Friday, 6-7 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4, was scheduled to come back and play Jordan Thompson on Friday night. Frances Tiafoe is also scheduled to serve fans a twofer: after defeating Juncheng Shang, 6-2, 6-3, around 7:15 p.m., he is set to return and face Daniel Evans in the final match on Stadium Court for a late-night show “after suitable rest,” according to the tournament’s schedule.

“Suitable rest” is at the discretion of the ATP’s tournament supervisor, Hans-Jurgen Ochs. The ATP rule book states that players who must compete in two outdoor singles matches in a day receive at least a 90-minute break if the first match lasted more than 90 minutes — not exactly an abundance of time to revive heavy legs. Ochs took into account elements such as the length of the players’ first matches of the day, their press obligations and the need to eat in the interim before deciding the timing of the second match together with both players involved.

Ochs decided that Fritz would not play his quarterfinal match before 8:30, just under three hours after the end of his battle with Murray. Tiafoe was scheduled to take the court at 9:30 at the earliest — Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic were set to play a quarterfinal between his appearances on Stadium Court — just over two hours after his win against Shang wrapped up.

Advertisement

Doubling up on the schedule doesn’t happen often. Murray guessed the last time he played twice in a single day at a tournament was in 2015, so long ago that he didn’t do anything to change his preparation for playing Fritz on Friday.

“Yeah, there is not necessarily, like, a strategy for that,” Murray said. “Because it’s so rare, you just try to focus on the first match. And then if you get through it, you know, try to rest and recover as much as you can before going out there, but it’s far from ideal.”

He has had experience in dealing with weather delays in Washington, most memorably in 2018, when he was making a comeback from the first of his two hip surgeries. He played a trio of three-set matches that year, each lasting at least 2½ hours. The last of them began around midnight on a day where play was delayed by rain, and Murray finished just after 3 a.m., at which point he sobbed into a towel before withdrawing from the tournament the next day.

Advertisement

Murray said Friday he could have played a second match, “It just wouldn’t have been very pretty, to be honest.” The task instead fell to Fritz.

The 25-year-old American will be playing his second match after surviving long, punishing points against Murray in the late-afternoon sun. Fritz, ranked ninth in the world, might have shortened the match had he converted any of his three set points in the first set, but turning what should be a straightforward result into a long, arduous match is Murray’s specialty at this stage in his career.

“You know, it’s brutal conditions out there. That’s obviously a long match. Yeah, I’m not really sure what else they can do in that situation,” Murray said. “I have been in situations before here where the matches — not just here but in other tournaments — where the matches are finishing at, like, 2, 3 in the morning, and that also, for me, is unacceptable. So I’m not really sure what else you can do except, like, shorten the format or something if there is rain delays.”