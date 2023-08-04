Mystics ‘throw the first punch’ and snap skid with win over Sparks

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Mystics, fresh off a three-game road skid, returned home to Entertainment and Sports Arena with four days of rest and a simple directive, delivered eloquently by guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough before Friday’s night’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight “Be aggressive,” she said, “and throw the first punch.” In a 79-77 victory, the spry and shorthanded Mystics did just that.

Within the first five minutes, Natasha Cloud and Queen Egbo hustled back from Washington misses and pounced on Los Angeles’s passing lanes, catalyzing an 11-point lead. In the third quarter, Brittney Sykes, trailing Sparks guard Jordin Canada by five feet on a loose ball, flung herself toward the floor quick enough to force a jump ball.

And in the final minute, with Los Angeles within one possession of a lead for the first time since the first quarter, Sykes and Tianna Hawkins pressured Canada on the dribble. The ball deflected to Cloud, who delivered an on-target outlet pass to a sprinting Hawkins for a game-sealing layup.

“It was just one of those plays that happened to seal the win, so I mean, I’m glad I was able to make it,” Hawkins said.

Even Mystics Coach Eric Thibault had a little extra juice on the sideline.

“Shoot, I had the Connecticut scout as an assistant every year [Los Angeles Coach Curt Miller] was there,” Thibault said. “I’ll be seeing Curt Miller play-calls in my sleep 30 years from now.”

For Thibault and the coaching staff, the elongated break allowed Washington (13-13) to hit a tactical reset. Rather than dive into new philosophies, the team went back to its basics, focusing on ball pressure, spacing and even which players should take the ball out of bounds — or, as he summarized, “The simple things that most people don’t care about but that make a difference.”

Against the Sparks (9-18), whom Washington will play again Sunday afternoon, the Mystics looked to improve their interior defense. That remained an obstacle as they again were without the quartet of Elena Delle Donne (ankle sprain), Ariel Atkins (ankle sprain), Shakira Austin (hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).

But the team found it could more than compensate for the absences.

“Those days we had off, we had to get in the gym. We [could] recuperate, regroup, reset and come out and play Washington basketball,” Sykes said.

Washington held steady in the second quarter, taking its lead to 13. Still, Nneka Ogwumike eventually brought the Sparks into striking distance, converting two layups at the start of the third quarter to cut Washington’s 48-40 halftime lead to four.

Though the Mystics scored just 10 points in the third quarter, a well-rounded effort and oft-swinging ball in the other three frames kept Los Angeles on its back foot. Five players finished in double figures for Washington, with Hawkins (17 points), Walker-Kimbrough (11 points) and Cloud (10 points) leading the starters.

Egbo (15 points) and Li Meng (10 points), both of whom hit and-ones in the second quarter to keep Washington rolling, added solid contributions off the bench. Sykes, facing additional pressure from the Sparks’ defense, had eight assists.

The Sparks leaned on 18 points from Ogwumike and 19 points from Azurá Stevens. They also bested Washington on the glass, hauling in 11 offensive rebounds, but committed 17 turnovers to the Mystics’ 10.

Los Angeles kept it close after Ogwumike’s outburst, pulling within five at the end of the third quarter and trimming its deficit back within two with less than two minutes remaining.

But Cloud, clutch again, sunk two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining to give Washington a five-point cushion that a last-second three-pointer from Stevens couldn’t solve.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

A busy training staff

Walker-Kimbrough praised the Mystics’ busy training staff before the game, indicating it has provided anything she has needed from massages to cryotherapy. Egbo, who came over from the Indiana Fever on July 4, agreed.

“To me, what stood out after I got traded was the medical staff — just how many people are there for you when you need something,” Egbo said.

Thibault indicated he wanted to avoid making any promises about the return of Washington’s absent players but said that the team “may see some people back” around the Aug. 15 Commissioner’s Cup final.

Playoff positioning

The Mystics are now closer to the No. 4 seed, representing first-round home-court advantage in the WNBA postseason (1.5 games back of the Dallas Wings), than they are to the Sparks (4.5 games ahead), who at No. 9 represent the first team out of the playoffs.

As such, Washington is keeping a close eye on its preparation for the two-game slate against Los Angeles.