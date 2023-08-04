The Nationals, now skewing even younger, rally to beat Reds in extras

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — A few hours before outfielder Blake Rutherford made his major league debut, he paced around left field and stopped every few seconds to take a sip from a water bottle. He looked at the two tall pillars in right-center field at Great American Ball Park, his eyes covered by blue-tinted sunglasses that covered nearly his whole face. Then he turned his attention to the seats behind the left field wall.

Rutherford kicked the dirt on the warning track, feeling the clay under his feet, then walked past Washington Nationals teammates, stretching as he absorbed the scene. At 26, more than seven years after he was drafted in the first round out of a California high school, he had arrived in the majors.

The debut was a rude introduction — o for 4 with a pair of strikeouts — on a night another Nationals rookie, Jake Alu, delivered the key hit in the 10th inning in a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. But Rutherford’s arrival, along with that of Jeter Downs, who came up in the same series of moves after the trade deadline, was significant. The Nationals set a clear course after the deadline, and Rutherford and Downs are part of it.

“I feel like the game went quick, and I’m happy we won obviously,” Rutherford said. “Looking forward to getting that first hit, hopefully soon. … Had all the emotions: the anxiety, the excitement and everything you can think of. I wouldn’t have changed it for anything. It was an awesome experience.”

A year ago, the Nationals held on to underperforming veterans César Hernández and Nelson Cruz, both on one-year deals, after the deadline. This year, the Nationals wasted no time releasing Corey Dickerson, who cleared waivers Friday and is now a free agent. Replacing him is Rutherford, a 2016 first round pick by the New York Yankees who was batting .345 with 11 home runs in and 43 RBI across two levels this season with the Nationals, the third organization he has been a part of in his career.

Rutherford had his first opportunity in the second inning with none out and Dominic Smith on first, the Nationals already down 2-0 courtesy of a pair of first-inning home runs off starter Patrick Corbin. Rutherford swung at Graham Ashcraft’s first pitch, a grounder to shortstop to start a 6-4-3 double play.

It didn’t get much better for Rutherford the rest of the way, but Corbin settled in, working into the seventh and allowing only Elly De La Cruz’s home run in the third. Lane Thomas (solo shot in the sixth) and Joey Meneses (two-run shot in the eighth) represented the Nationals’ offense through nine innings. The bullpen behind Corbin bent but did not break, allowing three hits over 3⅔ scoreless innings.

“Just a couple pitches that were up,” Corbin said about the home runs. “Sometimes that happens. This is a long game; it was early in the game. You just get over it, and you continue to try to execute and try to make pitches."

Rutherford’s promotion wasn’t the only move made before this weekend’s series with the Reds; the Nationals also optioned second baseman Luis García to Class AAA Rochester and recalled infielder Downs. Manager Dave Martinez reiterated before Friday’s game that García’s demotion does not mean he is no longer part of the team’s plans. But Martinez wanted to see more consistency in García’s routine and preparation. Martinez also added that he felt García was pressing.

Now there are more opportunities. Alu, who was called up last week after the team traded Jeimer Candelario, played second base Friday, and utility man Ildemaro Vargas played third. Martinez said he will split the reps at second and third among Alu, Downs, Vargas and Michael Chavis based on matchups.

All will have an opportunity to make an impression, a potential theme for this team in the final two months. Rookie Jose A. Ferrer was trusted in the ninth inning of a tie ballgame. Andrés Machado, who was designated for assignment earlier this year, finished the inning by stranding the bases loaded.

Then there was Alu, who roped an RBI double down the right field line to spark a rally in the 10th before Thomas’s second home run. Thomas has two multihomer games in his career — both at Great American Ball Park. And on a night when one rookie learned about the harsh realities of playing in the big leagues, another seized the moment and helped his team earn a victory.

“These guys, they’re really starting to learn a lot, and I’m really starting to learn about them, too,” Martinez said. “Some of those guys, you put them in situations and they got no heartbeat. They’re out there. They’re doing everything they can to try to help us win games. And I love that about this team.”

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ win:

Injury, absence updates

Hunter Harvey threw from 120 feet Wednesday and is continuing strengthening drills as he recovers from a right elbow strain that has sidelined him since the first series after the all-star break.

The Nationals’ other bullpen arms are progressing as well; Tanner Rainey (Tommy John surgery) and Thad Ward (shoulder inflammation) both threw bullpen sessions Friday at the team’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. Rico Garcia is expected to join them after he was placed on the injured list last week with biceps tendinitis.

Victor Robles is still in Washington rehabbing from his back injury that has sidelined him for a majority of the season.