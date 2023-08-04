Big Ten reportedly close to adding Oregon and Washington to its ranks

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Big Ten is on the verge of adding Oregon and Washington to its stable of schools, multiple outlets reported Friday, moves that will further cloud the future of the Pac-12, which already will lose big-market stalwarts USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and Colorado to the Big 12 after this season.

The additions would need to be approved by the Big Ten’s presidents, though that is reportedly expected. Oregon and Washington would join the conference after this academic year.

The departures of Oregon and Washington could be followed by more defections from the Pac-12: The Big 12 reportedly is eyeing Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. If those schools also depart, the Pac-12 would be left with only Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State, schools with low-profile football programs, small media markets, or both.

The addition of Oregon and Washington — both charter members of the Pac-12 when it was created as the Pacific Coast Conference in 1915 — would create an 18-team Big Ten and add two programs with both name recognition and sizable media markets.

The Pac-12 has become so vulnerable in large part because it has no media-rights deal beyond this academic year. According to reports, Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented the outline of a new deal to league stakeholders Tuesday, one centered on the Apple TV Plus streaming service and not traditional television networks such as ESPN or Fox. Such a deal would pay Pac-12 members far less than what schools in other conferences are receiving and left many of them looking to better position themselves in a college sports landscape that is increasingly being shaped by television money.

According to reports, Oregon and Washington would not receive a full share of the Big Ten’s television revenue, at least when they first join. Still, the schools would receive more money than what they would have gotten had they stayed in the Pac-12.