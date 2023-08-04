Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Shohei Ohtani seems to add to his legend every time he takes the field. Last season, Ohtani became the first MLB player to finish in the top 15 in both home runs hit and strikeouts pitched since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893. Thursday night, he hit his major league-leading 40th home run — and recorded the 600th strikeout of his equally impressive pitching career. (He is fourth in the majors in strikeouts thrown this season.)

As both a fearsome slugger and a pitching ace, Ohtani’s two-way performance is unrivaled in modern baseball, which is why, with free agency looming after this season, many believe he is on track to shatter a financial benchmark as well, earning upward of $500 million when he hits the free-agency market this winter.

“He’s such a unicorn that I don’t know if he’s going to ever have anybody compared to him in all of baseball history,” Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times in March. “He’s such a unicorn. I expect him to get the highest contract ever, for sure. I think that’s a foregone conclusion at this point.”

Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez predicted last month that Ohtani would get “$600 million for 10 years.” No U.S. sports franchise has ever fully guaranteed a player even $500 million.

The Angels, of course, opted not to move Ohtani at this month’s trade deadline and instead tried to bolster his chances of appearing in the postseason for the first time. But if going all-in to chase the playoffs this season was a risk, so is what comes next.

Many agree with Kershaw and Perez that Ohtani’s next contract will eclipse that of his teammate Mike Trout, whose 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension remains the biggest in MLB history. One model estimates Ohtani could be worth more than $500 million, while Orange County Register business columnist Jonathan Lansner said Ohtani’s value could be north of $700 million. Both numbers sound extraordinary high for a player who recently turned 29, an age that’s historically been the start of a player’s decline.

Hitters generally tend to start peaking at 25, according to wins above replacement, a single-value metric that quantifies a player’s overall contribution, combining offense, defense and base running. This peak performance phase can last for a few years before a slow decline typically sets in. Pitchers have a similar peak, with a steeper decline after the age of 28. Ohtani, who is having a career year at the plate, is on pace for 7.0 wins above replacement as a hitter and 3.1 wins above replacement as a pitcher. His previous highs were 5.0 as a hitter in 2021 and 5.6 as a pitcher in 2022.

Any front office looking to sign Ohtani to a long-term deal will certainly take into account positional aging curves and make its own forecasts. We can do at least a basic version of this using WARcels, a simple forecasting system developed by Tom Tango, a senior data architect at MLB and co-author of The Book: Playing The Percentages In Baseball. WARcels uses a player’s past performance and adjusts for age while also employing regression to the mean in an effort to predict future performance. It’s not perfect, but it can give us an educated estimate of Ohtani’s future contributions.

Using this method, Ohtani could be expected to produce about 27 wins above replacement as a hitter and 15 wins above replacement as a pitcher over the next 10 seasons. If we value each win at $8 million, the current estimate being used by FanGraphs, Ohtani is worth $337 million, at least according to his expected wins above replacement. If we assume a five percent yearly increase in the value of a win — what teams are willing to spend to get one extra win — his value would increase to $387 million over 10 years. A team could opt to sign Ohtani for more than 10 years, inflating the contract price, but it’s unlikely anyone would expect those final years to be nearly as productive as the first few seasons.

To perform at a level worthy of $500 million or more, at least in wins above replacement, Ohtani would probably have to produce at least 60 total wins above replacement over a 10-year period. Since 2006, when MLB adopted leaguewide drug testing, the most any hitter has added from ages 29 to 38 is 47.5 wins above replacement (Adrian Beltre). Max Scherzer added 50.8 wins above replacement (and counting) as a pitcher in that age bracket, but he also won back-to-back Cy Young awards at ages 31 and 32. Can Ohtani provide that level of performance as both a hitter and pitcher as he ages? And is that worth a half-a-billion-dollar risk?

Of course, these valuations only consider Ohtani’s performance on the field, and not any supplementary benefits such as merchandising, ticket sales, player recruitment or other advantages accrued by having a superstar like Ohtani on the roster.

But they also don’t take into account the risk of injury — something that came up again this week when Ohtani left a start early with finger cramps. Ohtani, like most 29-year-old baseball veterans, has had various injuries over the years, including Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in 2018, causing him to not pitch for the entire 2019 season.

According to data compiled by baseball analyst Jon Roegele, since 1974, about one in seven MLB pitchers requiring Tommy John surgery has later undergone a second procedure, typically about five years later, which would cut down Ohtani’s impact. More than half of players (58 percent) needing a second Tommy John surgery come back to play in the majors, but that leaves a sizable group of players who don’t. And as both a full-time hitter and pitcher, Ohtani subjects himself to far more opportunities for injury than most players. This isn’t to say Ohtani will be physically limited, but that possibility is something that should be factored into any long-term contract calculation, especially with Tommy John surgeries on the rise.

