Anthony Edwards is bold, relentless and indispensable to USA Basketball

LAS VEGAS — The most interesting man on USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup roster starred in an Adam Sandler movie, just signed a $260 million contract and once bragged that, in addition to his hoops prowess, he was a standout in baseball, tennis, lacrosse, golf, hockey and “whatever you need me to do.”

As it turns out, Team USA will be asking a lot of Anthony Edwards, the charismatic 22-year-old guard who loves to have the ball in his hands. The American roster is deep, well balanced and filled with polished distributors, outside shooters and impact defenders. Perhaps the team’s biggest question, though, is whether it possesses a proven alpha scorer capable of gutting out tight wins during pressure-packed international tournaments.

Team USA needed Kobe Bryant to bring home gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the program would have fallen short at the Tokyo Games in 2021 if not for Kevin Durant’s late-game heroics. During their most recent FIBA World Cup, a disappointing seventh-place showing in China in 2019, the Americans struggled to execute down the stretch and never uncovered a dependable crunch time assassin.

Of the 12 players headed to the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup later this month, the athletic and fearless Edwards seems best equipped, and most eager, for the closer role. If he does shake out at the top of Team USA’s offensive pecking order, the streaky nature of his game will turn him into the program’s leading X-factor in the tournament.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft averaged a career-high 24.6 points per game last season, which ranked 16th in the league and tops among players on USA Basketball’s new-look roster. That steady production landed Edwards an all-star nod in his third season, and it helped him land a five-year, $260 million maximum rookie contract extension this summer, even though his Minnesota Timberwolves endured a disappointing 42-win season and a first-round playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets.

“It’s just a contract,” he said, eying more progress next season but wary of making any guarantees. “We’ve got to win some games. I don’t feel calm at all [with the contract behind me]. I haven’t done anything to enter a new stage yet. I want to get [Karl-Anthony Towns] to an MVP level and have Rudy [Gobert] and Jaden [McDaniels] competing for defensive player of the year. We can’t talk about [the playoffs], man. We’ll just see what happens when we get on the court. The roster says it’s [a playoff team], but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Edwards has been USA Basketball’s most assertive player through two days of training camp scrimmages in Las Vegas, displaying a quick trigger when left open behind the three-point line, a willingness to attack the basket and a freight-train mentality in transition. His single-mindedness hasn’t always been a good thing: He has committed turnovers when forced to pass out of traffic, over-dribbled at times and battled some cold stretches with his outside shot.

On Friday, Edwards and USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup team lost to the Select Team — a junior varsity group of NBA players who are helping with tournament preparations — in two consecutive 10-minute scrimmages. As the last session wound down, Edwards was called for multiple fouls for being too aggressive with his hands on defense.

While Coach Steve Kerr said that Select Team upsets are a “time-honored tradition” for USA Basketball that date back to the 1992 “Dream Team,” Edwards was less forgiving.

“We looked bad. We’ve got to get it together quick,” he said, noting that the team is still adjusting to FIBA rules and officiating. “We’ll figure it out. You can’t touch [the ballhandler] with your hands, and a lot of fouls we try to draw aren’t fouls. I don’t play for the fouls [on offense] anyway, so it’s no difference for me.”

Indeed, there is a purity to Edwards’s scoring game, which eschews flopping and herky-jerky movements in favor of powerful line drives to the hoop, a smooth shooting release and an impressive hang time. He showed off a little bit of his midair magic during Friday’s scrimmage, gliding under the basket for a double-clutch layup that few of his teammates could replicate.

Team USA’s other lead guards, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton, rely more on craft than vertical athleticism, while its top wing scorers, Brandon Ingram and Mikal Bridges, do most of their damage from the midrange and beyond the arc.

“Ant is just relentless,” Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero said. “He’s always looking to get downhill to create for himself and others. You can’t really ever take a break when you’re guarding him. He’s very vocal as well. A great all-around player and a great teammate, too.”

Edwards’s introduction to USA Basketball came from watching highlight clips of Vince Carter jumping over and dunking on 7-foot-2 French center Frederic Weis during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and he said that he was looking forward to a possible FIBA World Cup showdown with Gobert. The Timberwolves’ center, who was on the French team that defeated the United States at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, recently compared making his first career three-pointer for his national team to losing his virginity.

“No comment, man,” Edwards said with a smile. “I love Rudy. That’s my dog, but he’s crazy. If [France] is in the championship, that’s where we want to be.”

The sparkle in Edwards’s eye as he laughed off Gobert’s cheeky comment was a reminder of the natural star power he showcased alongside Sandler in the movie “Hustle.” Edwards joked that people still come up to him and call him “Kermit,” the name of his basketball-playing character, and his bubbly confidence stand outs on a national team roster that is filled with players who are second or third options in the NBA.

Even so, Kerr and his coaching staff will probably need to weigh how much Edwards is too much Edwards. Many top FIBA teams thrive on ball movement and motion offenses, and Edwards is still refining his playmaking and decision-making skills. Last season, he averaged a career-high 4.4 assists per game, but many of those reads came when he attacked defenses in isolation and drew extra defenders.

Team USA and Kerr’s Golden State Warriors have typically favored an offensive style that’s based on quicker decisions and constant off-ball movement, which could require some adjustment from Edwards. Some international opponents might also be content to let him operate one-on-one if that means disrupting the Americans’ overall offensive flow.

This much is certain: If an opponent dares Edwards to shoot, he won’t hesitate, even if a gold medal is hanging in the balance.