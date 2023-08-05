Coco Gauff, having fun and playing great tennis, reaches DC Open final

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At 19, Coco Gauff is still in the building phase of her tennis career, with two main goals consuming her focus. She wants to establish a more consistent game style and work on winning every match “the right way,” which is to say, not stumbling into victories with her elite natural gifts.

“I feel like I have the foundation in my game. Now it’s building around that. It’s building the house, essentially,” Gauff said this week at the DC Open. “I have the land and I need to build the house on top of it, make it as extravagant and big and pretty as possible.”

If extravagance was the aim, Gauff can give herself a passing grade as she rolled into her second final of the year Saturday with a 6-3, 6-3 win over defending champion Liudmila Samsonova. Gauff hasn’t dropped a set in three matches here, a stretch that has included some of her strongest tennis of the year.

Her opponent in Sunday’s final will be Maria Sakkari, the ninth-ranked woman in the world who defeated fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, after playing her round-of-16 and quarterfinal matches Friday.

Sakkari, 28, owns a 4-1 record against Gauff, with the teenager’s lone win coming on clay in Rome in 2021. But Gauff has been playing too well this week for the Greek to place too much stock in their history. Also, too many other psychological factors may be at play. Sunday will be Sakkari’s first final this year after she lost five tour-level semifinal matches.

She dropped all four of her finals appearances in 2022 and hasn’t won a tournament since claiming her inaugural WTA title in 2019 in Morocco.

“You know, there might be players that you like to play more, but at the same time, you’re going to lose to them at some point,” Sakkari said. “Coco is improving all the time, so, as I said, it’s not going to be easy.”

Gauff will play in her first final since winning the trophy at a lower-level, WTA 250-level tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, in January, the third title of her career.

She earned her spot with cracking tennis and high confidence in her first tournament since a surprise first-round exit at Wimbledon at the hands of Sofia Kenin. Gauff has been loose all week, laughing at the net after a volley battle with Samsonova and using her on-court interview after a blistering win over 15th-ranked Belinda Bencic on Friday to encourage crowd members to take a CPR class following a medical emergency in the stands during the match. (The spectator fainted and was promptly tended to by medics.)

In her news conference after Friday’s win, Gauff was talking tennis, joking about her new hairstyle and making a self-deprecating jab at her much-discussed forehand.

“And the nails are still going to be there. I know a lot of people think I need to cut my nails to help me win a forehand better,” Gauff said, playing up her exasperation and laughing. “I’m like, I did try the short nails, and it did not make my forehand better. These are here to stay.”

Gauff has reason to be in a good mood this week — she hasn’t dipped below her own high standards yet. She began the U.S. hard-court swing with her mind set on playing the aggressor as much as possible and she did so against Samsonova, zipping out to a 4-1 lead in the first set. She broke the Russian on her fifth try to take a 2-1 lead in the second set by expertly moving in on a drop shot, then nailing a winner with a fierce backhand volley. From there, she rolled to a victory in 1 hour 42 minutes, slamming eight aces along the way.

She credits a portion of her success this week to a new team — not just her new full-time coach, Pere Riba, the former ATP pro whom she will work with at least through the U.S. Open, but also longtime coach and television commentator Brad Gilbert, whom Gauff calls a consultant on her team.

She began working with Gilbert this week and Gauff said he provided the game plans against Bencic and Samsonova. Part of his edict had nothing to do with groundstrokes or footwork — he told Gauff to have more fun on the court.

“Even with Brad, he’s like, ‘I want you to smile at the box sometimes and talk to us,’ ” Gauff said, explaining she would often tamp down her bubbly personality in part because she felt it wouldn’t suit tennis’s stuffy reputation.

“Then I realize these emotions are building up and I’m not having fun. So now I’m just like, ‘I’m going to let it happen, play into the crowd.’ Because when I’m watching as a fan, I love it. As a player, I want to do it. But before I would just shut myself down. Now . . . I really want to have fun playing tennis, and I think I lost that for a little bit. But I’m really finding it.”

Griekspoor tops Fritz

In the men’s draw, Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor upset ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the final against either Grigor Dimitrov or Daniel Evans, who played in the second semifinal. Griekspoor, ranked 37th and the winner of two 250-level tournaments already this year, notched his first career win over a top-10 opponent by snapping Fritz’s seven-match winning streak.

The Californian faded, especially on his serve, after playing two matches Friday on the heels of winning last week’s 250-level tournament in Atlanta. He was bidding to become the first American male champion in Washington since Andy Roddick in 2007. ...