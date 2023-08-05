Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills found not guilty of rape

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Josh Sills, a rookie guard for the Philadelphia Eagles who stood trial on charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio, has been found not guilty. A grand jury had indicted Sills on one charge each of rape and kidnapping — both first-degree felonies — in early February over the alleged December 2019 incident.

“I’ve done nothing wrong and I’m glad that was proven today,” Sills, 25, said in court Friday after he was acquitted.

The player had been accused of having “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will,” the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) said in a statement when announcing the charges in February. The allegations were immediately reported and investigated by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the statement added.

After Sills was indicted, the NFL placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list — meaning he was banned from practicing, playing or traveling with the Eagles, just weeks before the team were due to play in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The Eagles tweeted Friday that Sills would now “return to the team’s active roster.”

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty,” the statement said, noting that “the NFL has removed him from the commissioner’s exempt list.”

Yost responded to the not guilty verdict on Friday, saying that he still believed Sills’s accuser. “But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” his statement continued. “The jury did not see it, and I thank them for doing their duty under the law.”

Sills played one game for the Eagles after being signed as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He spent the first four years of his college career at West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State.