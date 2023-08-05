After World Cup exit, Marta relishes her outsize impact on women’s soccer

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the knockout stage of the women’s World Cup gets underway, the competition will be without the legendary Marta, one of the biggest names in the sport, after Brazil’s tournament ended in the group stage Wednesday with a draw against Jamaica. Marta acknowledged that reality in an emotional news conference after the match, during which she spoke about her legacy and how far women’s soccer has come since her first World Cup in 2003.

“I am very happy to see all of this now because 20 years ago, 2003, nobody knew Marta — it was my first World Cup,” she told reporters. “Twenty years later we have become the reference for many women all over the world.”

'When I started playing, I didn't have a female idol' — Brazilian soccer player Marta, widely believed to be the greatest women's footballer in history, teared up while discussing her legacy and the strides women athletes have made in soccer in recent years pic.twitter.com/KQFJpoNBSy — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 4, 2023

Marta, then 17, scored three goals during that 2003 event, hosted by the United States. Twenty years later, at 37, she holds the record for the most World Cup goals scored by a man or woman (17) and has won six FIFA World Player of the Year awards and two Olympic silver medals. The Orlando Pride forward is reportedly one of the world’s top-paid women’s soccer stars and she has used her platform to encourage young girls and to decry her country’s underinvestment in its women’s national team.

Marta was the first player to score in five consecutive women’s World Cups and was aiming to become the only player to score in six at this year’s tournament. When she announced last month this would be her final World Cup, the promise of that accomplishment took on greater urgency — along with the chance that her country could capture an elusive World Cup title.

Both outcomes failed to materialize by Wednesday morning’s scoreless draw, ending Brazil’s streak of advancing to the knockout stage in six consecutive World Cups. She played in all three of her team’s matches but did not record a goal or an assist.

In her post-match comments, she told reporters it was “hard to talk about this moment. Not even in my worst nightmares was it the World Cup I dreamed of.” Despite the disappointing exit, she said the end of her World Cup journey spelled a fresh beginning for the next generation of Brazilian women’s soccer.

“We’re seeing here teams that came to the World Cup and took seven, eight, 10 [years] and they’re playing just like the big teams,” she said. “This shows that women’s football has been growing. This shows that women’s football is a product that gives profit, that gives enjoyment to watch. So support. Keep supporting.”

"Keep supporting. Because for them it's just the beginning. For me, it's the end of the line now. Thank you."



Marta's passionate postgame speech will give you chills ❤️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RfqyqOHY0N — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2023

Later, at the news conference, Marta expanded on what she sees as her legacy.

“Do you know what’s cool? When I started playing, I didn’t have an idol, a female idol. You guys didn’t show any female games,” she said. “How was I supposed to see other players? How was I supposed to understand that I could arrive at a national team and become a reference? Today, when we go out on the street, people stop. The parents stop and say, ‘Oh, my daughter loves you. She wants to be just like you.’ And it’s not just Marta, it’s other athletes as well.”

Jamaican players acknowledged that legacy after Wednesday’s game.

When Marta and forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw shared an embrace, the Jamaican captain “just told her that she’s not just an inspiration for me, but for a lot of young girls in the Caribbean and around the world.”