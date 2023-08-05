Former U.S. captain, Maryland standout comes home for rugby championship

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A year after Abby Gustaitis was dropped from the U.S. national team, the former U.S. Olympic captain cherishes opportunities to get back on the big stage. She’ll do just that on Sunday, when her Southern Headliners vie for a second consecutive title in the Premier Rugby Sevens championship at Audi Field.

Gustaitis, who grew up in Norrisville, Md., discovered rugby as a freshman at the University of Maryland. She was drawn to the physicality in and community around the sport, and began playing more traditional 15s rugby — which features longer halves and about twice as many players as the abridged version called “sevens.”

Gustaitis, 32, graduated in 2013, and by 2015 she was working in an emergency room while studying for the Medical College Admission Test and playing club rugby on the side. That year she also began receiving invitations to national team camps. That interest motivated Gustaitis to abandon her medical school ambitions to move to Chula Vista, Calif., to make around $600 a month playing in the U.S. women’s national team residency program.

“I never said ‘How can I become a professional rugby player?’ until I got invited in 2015,” she said. “[Afterward] I just abandoned my med school application. My poor mother was very upset.”

Although Gustaitis wasn’t introduced to sevens until 2014, that inexperience did not deter her pursuit of a spot in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut that year, but Gustaitis didn’t. She was cut from the national squad months before the Rio Games.

After missing the cut, Gustaitis “kind of thought that was the end for me. I ended up taking a month or so off rugby.”

As Gustaitis reset, she returned to the D.C. area to play club rugby with a team in Northern Virginia. She reconsidered medical school and worked at a plastic surgeon’s office. In that time, she “realized that I actually loved the sport and that’s what I’m super passionate about,” prompting her return a year later to Chula Vista.

As a 15s player, Gustaitis had grown skilled enough to make the 2017 World Cup team, but she dreamed of competing in the Olympics, which dropped 15s rugby after 1924. Gustaitis began to prioritize sevens, looking to excel in a more wide-open version of the sport that tends to favor speed over power.

“Sevens was so challenging for me because I wasn’t like the typical speedy winger that you saw playing sevens,” she said. “So I feel like I had to really develop my skill set and try to separate myself in some capacity since I wasn’t going to be the one scoring all the tries.”

Gustaitis had evolved into a star by 2021, when she captained the U.S. to a sixth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. That success made her second cut from the national program by then-new U.S. coach Emilie Bydwell in January 2022 all the more shocking.

“I was so embarrassed to have to tell my parents that I got cut … again. I felt like I let them down and that I failed them, (despite the assurances of their unfailing pride in me.),” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I wanted to leave this game with my head held high and on my terms. I’m devastated to say, it didn’t happen that way.”

Again, Gustaitis worked to turn a setback into an opportunity.

Three months after the national team cut, she was asked to do color commentary first for World Rugby and later for NBC Sports, both of which she continues to do alongside her day job as a business associate for Visa. She moved back to D.C., teaches Pilates and sporadically coaches.

Though the 2022 cut still stings, PR7s has given her the space to mourn and maul.

In its third year, Premier Rugby Sevens CEO Owen Scannell feels the league has found its stride. It doubled to 16 teams — eight men’s, eight women’s, added two more locations to its five-city circuit and landed Sunday’s championship game on Fox Sports 1.

“This is the third year of PR7s, but in a lot of ways, it’s really our first year where we are a kind of fully fledged competition,” Scannell said. “It’s really been a major step forward for us this year.”

The league, which features notable Olympians and international stars, opened its 2023 season in June. Each club has a men’s team and a women’s team, with competition divided by sex; so Gustaitis and the women’s Southern Headliners play other women’s teams while the men’s Southern Headliners face other men’s sides.

Both sexes are divided into eastern and western conferences. Teams from each conference play multiple matches against each other in a given weekend during the season, and this weekend’s event will crown men’s and women’s league champions, as well as a “united” champion determined by combined points totals earned throughout the season.

With the United States set to host major international rugby events in the coming years, USA Rugby CEO Ross Young sees the league as an asset to help attract more American fans to the sport.

“PR7s has been an excellent vehicle for new fans to find the game and enjoy the incomparable atmosphere rugby sevens offers,” he said. “With the Olympic Games exactly a year away and the next edition set for American soil during LA28, the success of PR7s this summer is a positive indication of what we can expect on the world stage.”

For Gustaitis, Sunday presents an opportunity to return to the spotlight.