D.C. United set to terminate Taxi Fountas’s contract amid racial abuse probe

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United is preparing to terminate Taxi Fountas’s contract, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Saturday, amid an MLS investigation into an allegation that the Greek forward directed a racial slur at teammate Nigel Robertha. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fountas’s departure would mark the end of a tumultuous 15-month tenure with United, during which the all-star attacker’s often-electrifying play has been overshadowed by two accusations of racial abuse.

The Athletic first reported that United and Fountas were nearing a mutual contract termination.

Saturday’s development came two weeks after Fountas and Robertha were placed on administrative leave during an MLS probe into altercations between the players during and after United’s loss to the New England Revolution on July 15 in Foxborough, Mass.

Two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, said the players shared heated words on the field before their animosity spilled into the locker room. One person said Robertha struck Fountas with a foam roller used for stretching. Fountas berated his teammate with expletives, two people said.

Advertisement

Robertha, who is Black, then accused Fountas, who is White, of using a racial slur, two people said.

Although Fountas has remained on leave, Robertha was reinstated July 24 and started United’s 3-0 loss to Mexican club Pumas in the Leagues Cup five days later at Audi Field. Neither player has been available to speak to the media during the investigation.

According to the Athletic, Fountas denied using the slur during a polygraph test he commissioned and took July 29, then submitted the results to United and MLS officials.

This is not the first time Fountas has been accused of racial abuse. During a September game at Audi Field, then-Inter Miami defender Aimé Mabika claimed that the forward used a slur. MLS launched a six-week investigation that concluded the allegation was “credible” but could not “independently verify” it. Fountas denied the accusation.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has six goals in 17 matches this season after leading D.C. with 12 goals last year. The 2022 all-star is United’s third-highest-paid player with a base salary of $1.7 million, according to MLS Players Association numbers.

Fountas’s exit would free up one of three designated player slots, set aside for each team’s highest-paid stars, and significant salary cap space. Because the MLS midseason transfer window ended Wednesday, any replacement for Fountas would have to come via the free agent market. United (8-10-6) sits in the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff slot with 10 matches remaining.

D.C. will be on hiatus until Aug. 20, following its Leagues Cup elimination Thursday night with a shootout loss at the Philadelphia Union. After that match, United Coach Wayne Rooney said he was “frustrated” and “disappointed” with the club’s transfer window activity and questioned the duration of the MLS probe into the allegation against Fountas.

“For the league to take so long to make a decision on Taxi — I just hope it’s not six weeks once again, like it was last year,” Rooney said.