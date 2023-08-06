Coco Gauff wins the DC Open for the biggest title of her young career

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the punishing heat and smothering humidity typical of late summer in Washington, Coco Gauff managed to stay cool enough to record the biggest win of her flourishing career Sunday afternoon at the DC Open. The 19-year-old American defeated Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 6-3, to cap a week of magnificent tennis and claim her first 500-level title on the WTA tour.

Had Gauff won at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in any previous year, she would have collected another title from a 250-level tournament, the lowest designation on the WTA tour. But because the DC Open women’s event was elevated to a 500-level tournament this year, Gauff can add a bit more heft to her trophy cabinet. This title joins her runner-up finish at the French Open in 2022.

It was the fourth WTA title of Gauff’s career, which made her the first teenager to win at least four championships since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

The fourth-ranked Gauff earned a spot in the final the hard way, taking down 15th-ranked Belinda Bencic and 18th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova before defeating ninth-ranked Sakkari, a 28-year-old from Greece, in an efficient 84 minutes.