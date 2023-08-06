In a shifting Nats bullpen, Kyle Finnegan has remained the constant

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — It was almost startling to see Kyle Finnegan walk Matt McLain in the ninth inning of the Washington Nationals’ 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Pitchers are bound to walk hitters, but Finnegan has been so effective of late that it felt shocking. McClain was the first batter he’d walked in a month. What followed wasn’t so surprising: Finnegan got a game-ending double play one pitch later to cap off the Nationals’ 10th victory in their last 15 games.

Over the last few months, mounting injuries and a mix of underperforming relievers have put the bullpen in flux. Yet Finnegan has remained a constant.

“Relievers seasons are very streaky,” Finnegan said last week. “You go on a week where you suck and you go on a month where you’re getting guys out. Over the course of a season, it averages out about to who you are. I think I’ve been that guy, kind of steady and consistent. I’ve had my ups and downs, but if I have a bad streak, I usually go on a good streak … Riding a good streak so trying to keep it going as long as I can.”

Here are Finnegan’s stats since the start of June (23 outings): 26 innings pitched, 14 hits, three earned runs, four walks, 20 strikeouts. An opponent batting average of .163 with a 1.04 ERA. His ERA during that stretch has dropped from 4.91 to 2.87.

Advertisement

“He’s a fantastic role model for a lot of us young guys and he goes about his business the right way,” pitcher Jake Irvin said. “He is a competitor to the core and I think he’s just been a lot of fun to watch. Somebody that’s very reliable and that’s what a lot of us are trying to be here.”

Of the Nationals’ eight relievers on their Opening Day roster, Finnegan is the only one who is available to pitch for Manager Dave Martinez on Sunday if needed. Mason Thompson went on the injured list Saturday with a right knee contusion suffered when he fell last week. He joins Hunter Harvey, sidelined with a right elbow strain, and Carl Edwards Jr and Thad Ward, both of whom are in West Palm Beach rehabbing from right shoulder inflammation. Anthony Banda and Hobie Harris are currently with Class AAA Rochester. Erasmo Ramirez is with the Tampa Bay Rays after being released in June.

That leaves Finnegan, who has made 205 appearances since being called up to the majors in 2020 and at least 65 in the previous two seasons. He’s gone on the injured list just once in that time.

Advertisement

Finnegan could’ve been traded at the past two deadlines, but he still has two years of team control after this one. General Manager Mike Rizzo has expressed that he believes that Finnegan, 32, could help the Nationals when they’re ready to contend again. While Finnegan’s numbers are strong on the surface, his advanced metrics aren’t. Per Baseball Savant, opponents’ average exit velocity against Finnegan is 92.5 mph, which ranks in the 1st percentile among qualified pitchers. Finnegan’s hard-hit percentage is in the 10th percentile. His FIP is 4.02 and his ERA is 2.81, meaning there’s a chance for regression.

Yet, Finnegan has remained very reliable. Finnegan had primarily used his fastball while relying on his slider as a secondary pitch as well as an occasional. But this season, Finnegan is throwing his splitter 19.2 percent of the time while dropping his slider usage down to 5.5 percent. Opponents have five hits in seven at-bats when they put his slider in play.

“It looks nasty, it looks hard to hit,” Thompson said earlier this year about the splitter. “It comes in there and just falls off the table. I know if I wouldn’t want to hit it, other guys wouldn’t either.”

Advertisement

Finnegan’s performance of late is particularly impressive given where he started this season — he allowed seven runs in his first three outings. But after quickly diagnosing a mechanical problem — his hips were moving too fast to the plate and weren’t in line with the rest of his body when he delivered — he made a change so that his body was more in sync.

Finnegan believes that tweak, though small, has helped him repeat success and led to this stretch of impressive outings. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Nationals.