Fourth-quarter lead vanishes as the Mystics can’t deny the Sparks again

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As of late, the Washington Mystics have put their faith in a concept more than in any one result: Forget the injuries, nail the little things that mean a lot in the postseason, and hope it pays dividends in September. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight But their inconsistency in the minutiae Sunday afternoon — one too many missed rotations in the first half, a lack of defensive intensity in the fourth quarter and a bevy of frustration fouls that culminated in a scuffle between Brittney Sykes and Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon and led to their ejections in the final minute — sunk the Mystics in a 91-83 loss at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

“I thought our poise was too up and down, even before [the ejections],” Coach Eric Thibault said. “We’ve got to learn how to put the hammer on a team.”

Facing the same Sparks (10-18) against whom Washington (13-14) had led nearly the whole way just two days earlier in a 79-77 win, the Mystics found themselves flat-footed at tip-off Sunday. Disjointed first-quarter defense, though, failed to extinguish Washington — that would come later — as the Sparks’ shots fell at an unexpectedly low clip to keep the Mystics at a 19-17 deficit at the end of the period.

Advertisement

Washington’s spirit changed at the start of the second quarter. Natasha Cloud (13 points, seven assists, six rebounds) knotted the score at 29 midway through by scoring off a steal from Queen Egbo. Early in the third, the rejuvenated Mystics forced a 24-second violation that spurred a 21-7 run, with 12 of those points coming from Tianna Hawkins (game-high 23 points). A Li Meng three-pointer provided a 10-point edge early in the fourth.

The contributions of Meng (nine points), Egbo (eight) and Hawkins have been crucial as Washington continues to play without Elena Delle Donne (ankle sprain), Ariel Atkins (ankle sprain), Shakira Austin (hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis). Cloud mentioned that she has heard Hawkins’s voice more over the past two games than at any other point in her Mystics career.

“We had a team meeting in the locker room [after a recent three-game skid], and she responded really well,” Cloud said. “This version of her is going to be an X-factor when you talk about playoffs.”

Advertisement

But Washington dwindled on both ends down the stretch, when Los Angeles began to cash in its open looks at a rate more befitting of its roster.

Nneka Ogwumike (20 points) gave Los Angeles a 79-78 lead on a fadeaway with 2:14 remaining after Azurá Stevens (17 points) picked up her fifth foul. After a free throw from Jordin Canada (15 points), Karlie Samuelson (13 points) hit a desperation three-pointer to push the Sparks’ edge to five. It all added up to a 30-point fourth quarter, and that was enough to put Washington away.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

On Peddy

Before the game, Thibault sent well wishes to Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy, who was on the wrong end of an inadvertent elbow to the head and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher Saturday against Seattle. She has since been discharged from the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion, the team said.

Advertisement

“In this building, there’s a lot of love for Shey,” Thibault said.

Update: Shey Peddy sustained a concussion in tonight’s game and was transported to the hospital. All tests came back negative and she will be home tonight. Shey is in good spirits and was following the end of the game 🧡 https://t.co/tHOzBUtKuS — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 6, 2023

Peddy spent 2019 and part of 2020 with the Mystics, which included a brief stint on Washington’s staff. Thibault, who was an assistant during those seasons, said Peddy would come in with the low-minute group on days off but took the practices more seriously than any player he has coached.

“It’s stuff like that that’s given her a career,” he said.

Ejected

Sykes and Clarendon got into a scuffle under the basket with 32 seconds remaining after Sykes attempted to block a shot and took Clarendon to the court.

When it was announced that she and Clarendon had been ejected, Sykes put both hands in the air to raucous support from the crowd. When Clarendon did the same, the jeers were just as loud.

Sykes finished with 17 points and six assists; Clarendon had seven points.

Replay of the whole Brittney Sykes and Layshia Clarendon situation. Both players were ejected as a result. pic.twitter.com/Pmz6MFoIZo — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) August 6, 2023

Up next