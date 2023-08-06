The Netherlands, behind a valiant effort in goal, repels tenacious South Africa

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SYDNEY — The World Cup gave a fond farewell to a compelling South Africa team on Sunday midday here and sawed off a chunk of its verve and wonder in the process. Banyana Banyana succumbed to the quality of the Netherlands as soccer intellectuals would have expected, but South Africa’s counterattacks made goalkeeper Daphne Van Domselaar lunge and dive just about every direction in which she can lunge and dive.

The Netherlands’ 2-0 win, foreshadowed with an early goal and then solidified with a wince of an error later on, sent the Orange Lionesses into what looks like a hell of a quarterfinal against Spain, which on Saturday rebounded from its 4-0 loss to Japan in group play to put a 5-1 dent in Switzerland. The Netherlands’ bid to live up to its 2019 showing in France, where it lost in the final to the United States, stayed afloat on a cloudy midday with an audience of 40,233 at Sydney Football Stadium, much of that audience captivated by the South Africans.

The South Africans did give the event one of its moments with a 92nd-minute goal to beat Italy 3-2 at the brink of the end of the group stage in New Zealand when Hildah Magaia sent a fine cross from the left to Thembi Kgatlana, who swept in a goal that qualified as historic. It meant South Africa withstood the group stage in only its second World Cup, and it made for statements such as that of South African sports minister Zizi Kodwa to South African media: “This is a historic moment for women’s sports in the country.”

Where Italy’s players might see that goal in the depths of sleep at some points in the future, Van Domselaar might see Kgatlana coming at her with skill and ferocity, because that kept happening. Van Domselaar kept the sheet clean with saves both formulaic and acrobatic.

Her work would have let stand the Netherlands goal in the ninth minute, which happened when Sherida Spitse’s corner kick went into the box to find a deft, low header from Lieke Martens, who lowered her cranium with enough moxie to send the thing to the near (right) post, where the South African defense had gotten messy. The ball caromed over to the left to the doorstep of the goal and to Jill Roord, who barely had to graze it with her head to score.

That held through the first half, even as Banyana Banyana used its less possession to make the more promising attacks. It held through a narrow offside call on the Netherlands that took a goal off the board in the 54th minute. And it held all the way to the 68th minute, when Martens sent a pretty through ball up the left where Lineth Beerensteyn could get to it, one-time it left-footed and ship it toward goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who had it go through her hands.

That meant for near-certain the historic breakthrough would end, even as South Africa did lend the event one more gasp in the 72nd minute, when the Dutch defense broke down and Linda Motlhalo had a shot from the top of the box that made Van Domselaar dive to her left to divert it with her hand. South Africa had come and gone, with distinction.