USA vs. Sweden live USWNT competes in the round of 16 at the women’s World Cup

After narrowly advancing past the group stage following three underwhelming performances, the United States looks to start fresh at the women’s World Cup in the round of 16. The two-time defending champion Americans finished second in Group E and are facing Group G winner Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, in a game that begins at 5 a.m. Eastern time. The winner will face Japan in a quarterfinal Friday in Auckland, New Zealand, while the loser will be eliminated. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.
Here’s what to know
- The U.S. squad finished group play with a win and two draws, failing to win its group for just the second time in World Cup history. The Americans are facing more criticism than they are used to, but they say they are not panicking. They will play Sunday without star midfielder Rose Lavelle, who is suspended because of yellow card accumulation.
- Sweden was dominant during the group stage, winning all three of its matches by a combined score of 9-1. The United States has had trouble against Sweden in the past, and it is in real danger of losing in the earliest round of the knockout stage for the first time.
- Find the full bracket and knockout round schedule here. Find all of The Washington Post’s women’s World Cup coverage here.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The U.S. squad finished group play with a win and two draws, failing to win its group for just the second time in World Cup history. The Americans are facing more criticism than they are used to, but they say they are not panicking. They will play Sunday without star midfielder Rose Lavelle, who is suspended because of yellow card accumulation.
Sweden was dominant during the group stage, winning all three of its matches by a combined score of 9-1. The United States has had trouble against Sweden in the past, and it is in real danger of losing in the earliest round of the knockout stage for the first time.
1/3
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The U.S. squad finished group play with a win and two draws, failing to win its group for just the second time in World Cup history. The Americans are facing more criticism than they are used to, but they say they are not panicking. They will play Sunday without star midfielder Rose Lavelle, who is suspended because of yellow card accumulation.
Sweden was dominant during the group stage, winning all three of its matches by a combined score of 9-1. The United States has had trouble against Sweden in the past, and it is in real danger of losing in the earliest round of the knockout stage for the first time.
1/3
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
17 min ago
17 min ago