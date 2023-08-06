USWNT makes early World Cup exit, falling to Sweden in shootout stunner

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The two-time defending champions did almost everything right through most of the cold night, but Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic made six sensational saves in regulation and extra time.

In the fifth round of the shootout, the United States had a chance to clinch it, but Sophia Smith sent her bid over the crossbar. Both teams converted in the sixth round. Then in the seventh, Kelley O’Hara hit the right post.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher blocked Lina Hurtig’s shot. The ball popped up in the air. Naeher reached with her right hand to swat it away. After a moment of uncertainty, video replay confirmed the ball had crossed the goal line by an inch or two before Naeher had touched it the second time.

Alyssa Naeher nearly kept it out 🧤 pic.twitter.com/DjpatlgCKD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

The defeat ended the U.S. bid to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive World Cups.

Never before had the four-time champions failed to qualify for the semifinals in each of the previous eight tournaments. The setback also continued a rut in major tournaments following an Olympic semifinal defeat two years ago.

This marks the first time in program history the United States has gone two straight major tournaments without advancing to the final.

This setback came after a sluggish group stage, in which it earned the fewest points in program history (five, with a 1-0-2 record) and finished second to the Netherlands.

Sweden remained a nemesis after handing the Americans their only defeat in group-play history (in 2011) and ousted them in the 2016 Olympic quarterfinals.

Sunday marked the sixth consecutive World Cup these teams have clashed but the first in the knockout stage.

The defeat marked the end of Megan Rapinoe’s remarkable World Cup career, four years after she won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s MVP. She missed her fourth-round attempt in the shootout, which could have given her team a 4-2 lead.

After three flawed performances, Andonovski tweaked the lineup by adding a second defensive midfielder: Emily Sonnett joined Andi Sullivan.

There had been speculation that Julie Ertz, a former defensive midfielder, would join or replace Sullivan, who, on her own, had struggled to disrupt opposing build-ups. Ertz, however, remained on the backline with Naomi Girma.

Sonnett, who can fill a variety of roles, was a member of the 2019 squad and has made 77 appearances, but until Sunday, her only World Cup minutes came as a late-game sub in a group match four years ago and last week against Portugal. Her last U.S. start came in July 2022.

Winger Trinity Rodman returned to the lineup after yielding to veteran Lynn Williams against Portugal. Attackers Alex Morgan and Smith started their fourth consecutive match.

Lindsey Horan retained her place in midfield, but Rose Lavelle missed the match with a yellow-card suspension.

From the start, the Americans were organized and well-structured, though breaking down Sweden remained a tall task.

The Swedes prioritized the right flank, looking to Johanna Kaneryd to create opportunities. They are most dangerous when attacking with width and serving crosses into the box, but they’re also a major threat on corner kicks. Naeher and her teammates passed their early tests.

Rodman was lively on the right side, getting into one-on-one situations that, regardless of the opponent, almost always work in her favor. She drew two hard fouls, won a corner kick and took the initiative with a 22-yard effort at Musovic and an angled bid that Musovic parried aside.

The Americans continued to grow more comfortable in the attack. Horan nearly provided the breakthrough in the 34th minute, heading Sullivan’s corner kick over Musovic’s reach but off the crossbar.

As the half transpired, Sweden enjoyed less and less possession. Kaneryd rarely received the ball. Only the halftime whistle interrupted the U.S. progress.

The Americans picked up where they left off, dominating possession and buzzing with threats. In the 53rd minute, Musovic made a tremendous on Horan’s thunderous one-timer, flashing to her left for a touch save. Horan could not believe it, covering her face with her hands.

Andonovski turned to his bench 20 minutes into the second half, replacing the battered Rodman with Williams. The U.S. supporters roared their appreciation for the departing standout.

After a brief pause, the Americans were at it again. Horan orchestrated and Williams and Smith worked combinations. Even though everything was flowing their way, the Americans had to guard against a quick counter by Sweden. With Ertz providing the muscle, however, the Swedes failed to make inroads.

Then in the 85th minute, substitute Sofia Jakobsson created space in the box for a hard shot on target. Naeher, though, was well-positioned to make a routine save.

Morgan threatened to break the deadlock in the 89th minute with a six-yard header targeting the left corner. Again, Musovic was up to the task, reacting to her right to make a two-handed block.

Six minutes into extra time, Musovic denied Morgan’s near-post threat. It was Morgan’s last act: In the 99th minute, Rapinoe replaced her.

Two minutes later, Musovic dived to her right to push aside Williams’s angled shot headed for the far corner. In the 107th minute, she reached up to punch out Smith’s rising bid toward the near post.

The shootout beckoned.