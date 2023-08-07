Australia bolts into the World Cup quarterfinals, and oi, oi, oi, it’s loud

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SYDNEY — On a winter Monday night all freighted with big hope and high promise and fine fervor and good scarves, Australia continued its charge out of that World Cup near-abyss in which it had landed 11 nights prior. It treated 75,784 fans in Stadium Australia to a delectable 2-0 win over Denmark in the round of 16, and it kept this World Cup floating on the air of some of the better sports noise available on this planet.

The Matildas gallivant toward the quarterfinals now to play either France or Morocco on Saturday up in Brisbane, and they do so even as their star of stars, Sam Kerr, never did set boots on grass in this World Cup until the 80th minute on Monday, when her entry as a substitution caused yet another world-class roar. This peerless or near-peerless forward, who has spent the World Cup recovering from a calf injury, had been an outstanding cheerer and water-bringer up until that, and then she made a stirring run up the right in the 87th minute that threatened to rattle the stadium pillars. (She missed high.) All of it left the premise lying around that if Kerr’s calf finishes its mend by some opportune round like the next, and Kerr comes back like Kerr, who-knows-what might happen.

As it did happen, Australia kept the indomitable energy it carried through a 4-0 survival match last week against Canada, which came four nights after a dud of a loss to a very good Nigeria team sent the Matildas to the brink of something gross: ouster before the knockout stage of a World Cup as co-host. As a byproduct of that energy and body language, Australia helped itself to one sparkler of a goal on a counterattack in the 29th minute, and one clincher in a hectic Denmark box in the 70th.

The former goal saw Mary Fowler, the 20-year-old wunderkind from Cairns in Queensland up north, provided the long-ball assist, and Caitlin Foord, the 28-year-old from south of Sydney in her fourth World Cup, used what little time she had on the left of the box with the defense closing in to slam that thing through the goalkeeper and wreak an excellent bedlam. The latter goal saw Fowler’s shot from just inside the middle-left of the box ricochet to Emily van Egmond who, with her back to the goal, pushed the ball back to Hayley Raso for a drive into the back left corner.

Fowler already rises in a mural on a Sydney skyscraper.

They might need a bigger skyscraper.

When she went out in the 90th minute, there went another roar.

The witnesses to this night of merriment poured in off the trains and out of the parking lots toward the stadium that centered the 2000 Sydney Olympics. They wore gold, and also gold, and also gold, and then sometimes green. They carried flags the world never would have imagined 100 or even 50 years ago, reading GO MATILDAS. They lined up to buy Matildas apparel, with those Matildas scarves a must-have, really. They brought along a drove or two of impressionable Australian tykes, and those tykes brought along a stack or two of handmade posters. One or more stuffed or inflatable kangaroos crossed the turnstiles, presumably without paying.

They sang a throaty “Advance Australia Fair” and made a roar that seemed audible clear out to the Tasman Sea. They made a goal roar that sounded like thunder and wonder. They booed the ref. They made a considerable sound when the big screens showed Sam Kerr seated on the bench, beaming in her now-familiar winter coat. There was, of course, some Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! and there was, of course, its traditional answer, some Oi! Oi! Oi!

It felt like a great sports country being a great sports country, and then a great sports country got its great play. It came after Denmark, gracing its first World Cup since 2007, hogged possession as it can, and after its star, 30-year-old Pernille Harder, got herself one decent chance that ended up rolling right to goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold. It came after Denmark erred on a cross down in the Australia end, and Fowler got the ball in the middle.

Fowler hadn’t yet quite reached the defensive side of the center circle when she knew in her eyes and bones Foord had begun a dash up the left side. The ball Fowler sent left-footed toward the spot Foord figured to reach had its own loveliness even had it led to zilch.

It didn’t, because Foord got it entering the left top of the box but, with a defender closing in, had only a blip of time to opt. She used that blip as well as a blip can get used, touching the ball twice — once to steady it and once to send a left-footed drive through the legs of a sprawling goalkeeper Lane Christensen and into the right side of the goal.

And it did loose a sound both earthly and otherworldly. Australia, filled by then with enough belief that hanging on never seemed uncertain, headed head-on for a place it has visited thrice before — the quarterfinals — but this time, it rides upon a gigantic raft of noise.