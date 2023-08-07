Conference realignment has roared back into the college sports picture in recent weeks, with two conferences (the Big Ten and Big 12) poaching teams from the Pac-12, which now finds itself with only four teams remaining beyond this academic year.
Here’s how college sports has changed after conference realignment
NCAA’s Power Five conferences
will realign for 2024
Addition
Removal
2023 addition
PAC-12
8 schools leaving - 4 remain
Stanford
Cal
Ore. State
Wash. State
Big Ten
Big 12
+4: 18 total
+4, -2: 16 total
Colo.
Utah
Ore.
UCLA
USC
Wash.
Ariz.
Ariz.
State
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Maryland
Michigan
Mich. State
Minn.
Nebraska
Northwestern
Ohio State
Penn State
Purdue
Rutgers
Wisconsin
Baylor
BYU
Cincinnati
Houston
Iowa State
Kansas
Kansas State
Okla. State
TCU
Texas Tech
UCF
West Virginia
ACC
SEC
No changes - 15 total*
+2: 16 total
BC
Clemson
Duke
Florida State
Ga. Tech
Louisville
Miami
North Carolina
N.C. State
Notre Dame*
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
Okla.
Texas
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Mississippi
Miss. State
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
*Note: Notre Dame remains a football independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.
NCAA’s Power Five conferences
will realign for 2024
Addition
Removal
2023 addition
PAC-12
8 schools leaving - 4 remain
Stanford
Cal
Ore. State
Wash. State
Big Ten
Big 12
4 additions - 18 total
4 additions, 2 leaving - 16 total
Oregon
UCLA
USC
Wash.
Colo.
Utah
Ariz.
Ariz. State
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Maryland
Baylor
BYU
Cincinnati
Houston
Kansas
Kan.
State
Okla.
State
Iowa
State
Mich.
Mich.
State
Minn.
Neb.
Penn
State
Purdue
Ohio
State
NU
UCF
West Va.
Texas
Tech
TCU
Rutgers
Wis.
ACC
SEC
No changes - 15 total*
2 additions - 16 total
Duke
Fla. State
Boston
College
Clemson
Okla.
Texas
Ala.
Ark.
Auburn
Florida
Miami
Notre
Dame*
Georgia
Tech
Louisville
Ky.
LSU
Miss.
N.C.
State
Pitt.
Georgia
North
Carolina
Syracuse
Miss.
State
Tenn.
Mo.
South
Carolina
Va.
Va. Tech
Wake
Forest
Texas
A&M
Vanderbilt
*Note: Notre Dame remains a football
independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.
NCAA’s Power Five conferences will realign for 2024
Addition
Removal
2023 addition
Big Ten
Big 12
PAC-12
4 additions, 2 leaving - 16 total
4 additions - 18 total
8 schools leaving - 4 remain
Colo.
Utah
Ariz.
Ariz. State
Oregon
UCLA
USC
Wash.
Stanford
Cal
Ore. State
Baylor
BYU
Cincinnati
Houston
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Maryland
Mich.
Iowa
State
Wash. State
Kansas
Kan.
State
Okla. State
TCU
ACC
SEC
Mich.
State
Minn.
Neb.
Northwestern
No changes
15 total*
2 additions
16 total
Penn
State
Purdue
Ohio
State
UCF
West
Va.
Texas Tech
Duke
Fla.
State
Boston
College
Clemson
Okla.
Texas
Rutgers
Wisconsin
Ala.
Ark.
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Miami
North
Carolina
Georgia
Tech
Louisville
N.C.
State
Notre
Dame*
Va.
Va. Tech
Wake
Forest
Pitt.
Syracuse
Ky.
LSU
Miss.
Miss.
State
Mo.
South
Carolina
Tenn.
Texas
A&M
Vanderbilt
*Note: Notre Dame remains a football independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.
NCAA’s Power Five conferences will realign for 2024
Addition
Removal
2023 addition
Big Ten
Big 12
PAC-12
Four additions - 18 total
Four additions, two leaving - 16 total
Eight schools leaving - 4 remain
Arizona
Ariz. State
Colorado
Utah
USC
Washington
Oregon
UCLA
Stanford
Cal
Oregon
State
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Maryland
Michigan
Baylor
BYU
Cincinnati
Houston
Iowa
State
Washington
State
Michigan
State
Minnesota
Nebraska
Northwestern
Kansas
Kansas
State
Oklahoma
State
TCU
ACC
SEC
No changes - 15 total*
Two additions - 16 total
Penn
State
Purdue
Ohio
State
Texas Tech
UCF
West
Virginia
Oklahoma
Texas
Duke
Florida
State
Boston
College
Clemson
Rutgers
Wisconsin
Miami
North
Carolina
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Georgia
Tech
Louisville
N.C. State
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
Virginia
Virginia
Tech
Wake
Forest
Kentucky
LSU
Miss. State
South
Carolina
Miss.
Missouri
Notre
Dame*
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
*Note: Notre Dame remains a football independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.