Here’s how college sports has changed after conference realignment

By
and 
August 7, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EDT
4 min

Conference realignment has roared back into the college sports picture in recent weeks, with two conferences (the Big Ten and Big 12) poaching teams from the Pac-12, which now finds itself with only four teams remaining beyond this academic year.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Here’s a look at where things stand after the latest round of conference realignment, and everything you need to know:

NCAA’s Power Five conferences

will realign for 2024

Addition

Removal

2023 addition

PAC-12

8 schools leaving - 4 remain

Stanford

Cal

Ore. State

Wash. State

Big Ten

Big 12

+4: 18 total

+4, -2: 16 total

Colo.

Utah

Ore.

UCLA

USC

Wash.

Ariz.

Ariz.

State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Mich. State

Minn.

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Okla. State

TCU

Texas Tech

UCF

West Virginia

ACC

SEC

No changes - 15 total*

+2: 16 total

BC

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Ga. Tech

Louisville

Miami

North Carolina

N.C. State

Notre Dame*

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Okla.

Texas

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi

Miss. State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

*Note: Notre Dame remains a football independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.

NCAA’s Power Five conferences

will realign for 2024

Addition

Removal

2023 addition

PAC-12

8 schools leaving - 4 remain

Stanford

Cal

Ore. State

Wash. State

Big Ten

Big 12

4 additions - 18 total

4 additions, 2 leaving - 16 total

Oregon

UCLA

USC

Wash.

Colo.

Utah

Ariz.

Ariz. State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Houston

Kansas

Kan.

State

Okla.

State

Iowa

State

Mich.

Mich.

State

Minn.

Neb.

Penn

State

Purdue

Ohio

State

NU

UCF

West Va.

Texas

Tech

TCU

Rutgers

Wis.

ACC

SEC

No changes - 15 total*

2 additions - 16 total

Duke

Fla. State

Boston

College

Clemson

Okla.

Texas

Ala.

Ark.

Auburn

Florida

Miami

Notre

Dame*

Georgia

Tech

Louisville

Ky.

LSU

Miss.

N.C.

State

Pitt.

Georgia

North

Carolina

Syracuse

Miss.

State

Tenn.

Mo.

South

Carolina

Va.

Va. Tech

Wake

Forest

Texas

A&M

Vanderbilt

*Note: Notre Dame remains a football

independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.

NCAA’s Power Five conferences will realign for 2024

Addition

Removal

2023 addition

Big Ten

Big 12

PAC-12

4 additions, 2 leaving - 16 total

4 additions - 18 total

8 schools leaving - 4 remain

Colo.

Utah

Ariz.

Ariz. State

Oregon

UCLA

USC

Wash.

Stanford

Cal

Ore. State

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Houston

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Mich.

Iowa

State

Wash. State

Kansas

Kan.

State

Okla. State

TCU

ACC

SEC

Mich.

State

Minn.

Neb.

Northwestern

No changes

15 total*

2 additions

16 total

Penn

State

Purdue

Ohio

State

UCF

West

Va.

Texas Tech

Duke

Fla.

State

Boston

College

Clemson

Okla.

Texas

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Ala.

Ark.

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Miami

North

Carolina

Georgia

Tech

Louisville

N.C.

State

Notre

Dame*

Va.

Va. Tech

Wake

Forest

Pitt.

Syracuse

Ky.

LSU

Miss.

Miss.

State

Mo.

South

Carolina

Tenn.

Texas

A&M

Vanderbilt

*Note: Notre Dame remains a football independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.

NCAA’s Power Five conferences will realign for 2024

Addition

Removal

2023 addition

Big Ten

Big 12

PAC-12

Four additions - 18 total

Four additions, two leaving - 16 total

Eight schools leaving - 4 remain

Arizona

Ariz. State

Colorado

Utah

USC

Washington

Oregon

UCLA

Stanford

Cal

Oregon

State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Houston

Iowa

State

Washington

State

Michigan

State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Kansas

Kansas

State

Oklahoma

State

TCU

ACC

SEC

No changes - 15 total*

Two additions - 16 total

Penn

State

Purdue

Ohio

State

Texas Tech

UCF

West

Virginia

Oklahoma

Texas

Duke

Florida

State

Boston

College

Clemson

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Miami

North

Carolina

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Georgia

Tech

Louisville

N.C. State

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia

Tech

Wake

Forest

Kentucky

LSU

Miss. State

South

Carolina

Miss.

Missouri

Notre

Dame*

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

*Note: Notre Dame remains a football independent but is otherwise part of the ACC.

Loading...
Loading...