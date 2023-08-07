From defensive line to tight ends, who’s up and who’s down at Commanders camp

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders are halfway through training camp. Sunday’s practice was not as tense or as physical as the previous few, but key players were on the sideline with injuries, including tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (leg). The pace remained intense, and even though the defense continued to dominate, offensive players spoke optimistically about making progress with the timing that’s key to the scheme of new coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

With camp at its midpoint, here’s a look at quarterback Sam Howell, standouts and disappointments, the strongest and weakest groups, position battles and other lingering questions.

Status of Sam

Howell is who we thought he was. The first-year starter has been up and down, flashing mobility and a strong arm while occasionally throwing off-target and struggling to make quick decisions. While his teammates and coaches have praised his progress and Bieniemy will help him with an expanded quick-passing game and plenty of run-pass options — the basis of the offense that Howell ran at North Carolina — he remains a question mark even to those closest to him.

On Sunday, when Coach Ron Rivera was asked which positions he was most excited to see in the preseason opener Friday at Cleveland, he responded, “Other than quarterback?”

Camp standouts

CB Emmanuel Forbes

The first-rounder has been everywhere. Although his weight has raised eyebrows (he was listed at 173 pounds after the draft but is up to 180), Forbes has been a constant disrupter on the back end. He needs to get healthy, though: Rivera said Forbes tweaked his groin in practice Friday, and he did not participate in any of the team periods Sunday.

CB Benjamin St-Juste

The third-year player has had one of his best camps, showing his growth and versatility. He has been the starting nickelback with the first-team defense but has shifted outside when Forbes or Kendall Fuller are out.

Camp disappointments

LB Jamin Davis

After finishing strong last season, Davis hasn’t popped during 11-on-11 play and has at times rotated with Khaleke Hudson. Davis also missed one practice as he appeals a reckless driving conviction.

OL Saahdiq Charles

The Commanders gave the first shot at filling the hole at left guard to Charles, the fourth-year lineman who hasn’t reached his potential because of injuries and inconsistency. Charles suffered a calf strain days into camp, and he has since been replaced by second-year guard Chris Paul.

OL Braeden Daniels

While the fourth-round pick out of Utah wasn’t drafted to be an immediate starter, he may be further away from helping the team than expected. He has mostly played left tackle on the third team.

Strongest group: Secondary

Shocker: The Commanders are still led by their defense, and it remains unclear just how good this group can be. Defensive end Chase Young looks like the Chase Young of old after missing 22 games to recover from his knee injury, and the defensive line has wrecked its counterpart on offense. The gap could close a little once the team starts game-planning, but if the starting defensive line plays within the scheme and to its potential, it could be more disruptive than ever.

But the most promising aspect of the defense is the secondary — health permitting. Washington’s defensive backs are young, deep and versatile. Coordinator Jack Del Rio is finally working with a stacked deck featuring safeties Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest and cornerbacks Fuller, St-Juste and Forbes. Most of the Commanders’ defensive backs can play two (if not three) positions, giving them multiple possibilities for variation and disguise. In fact, the coaches’ biggest problem may be deciding whom to keep.

Weakest group: Offensive line

The interior group — with Sam Cosmi moving to right guard, Nick Gates taking over at center and Paul at left guard — is new. And the play of Andrew Wylie at right tackle has been up and down. This group seems to lack the depth it once had — depth that saved the team when injuries piled up the past two years — and if its play doesn’t improve, it could be tough sledding for a new offense with a new quarterback. A clearer measure of the front five may come during upcoming joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens and in the preseason.

Positional battles to watch

Fifth defensive back

It’s a good problem to have. Washington has a deep secondary, and while the lineup on the field will probably reflect situations and matchups, four DBs seem likely to get a majority of the snaps: wide cornerbacks Forbes and Fuller and safeties Curl and Forrest. The competition for the fifth spot includes slot cornerbacks (St-Juste, Rachad Wildgoose and Danny Johnson), safeties (Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves) and hybrids (Quan Martin).

Kicker

Michael Badgley has struggled to put pressure on incumbent Joey Slye. Badgley, who doesn’t kick off much, has missed a few field goal attempts; Slye, who went 25 for 30 last season, has been solid. Both have been affected by bad snaps from long snapper Camaron Cheeseman.

Last wide receiver and defensive end

Each has clear locks and muddy middles. The competition is tight at the end of the depth chart. The bubble wideouts include two former Chiefs (Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp), and the bubble linemen include five ends for three or four spots (Efe Obada, Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, fifth-round pick KJ Henry and seventh-round pick Andre Jones Jr.).

Don’t sleep on …

FB/TE Alex Armah

The seven-year veteran has been solid playing the “U” tight end position in Bieniemy’s scheme. With Thomas sidelined, Armah stood out with his blocking and an ability to run crisp routes and catch passes. The loss of Armani Rogers to a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury in the spring was a significant blow. Thomas is the obvious No. 1, but Armah might find his way onto the initial 53-man roster if the young guys — Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges — struggle to handle blocking, a critical piece of their position in this offense.

Lingering questions

Can Howell become the guy at QB?

Duh.

How do the running backs fit?

There have been moments of frustration for Brian Robinson Jr. and the other backs as they adjust to the nuances of Bieniemy’s scheme. Part of it is to be expected, given the significant transition: Bieniemy’s offense calls for its backs to be more involved in catching passes and blocking, forcing Washington’s a bit out of their comfort zones. But will Bieniemy end up tailoring his system to fit the skill sets of Robinson and Antonio Gibson? Or will the players have to adapt or be left out?

Can the tight ends stay healthy?