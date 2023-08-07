In the Commanders’ new offense, tight ends could take center stage

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During the first hour of the Commanders’ practice on Sunday, the running backs and tight ends broke off to a separate field, with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leading the way. He stood near the 50-yard line, in the middle of a wall of offensive players, as they took turns picking up blitzes and running routes against linebackers and safeties.

Every few seconds, Bieniemy belted out instructions about players’ alignment — “Stay square!” — as well as their leverage, their hands, their releases from the line of scrimmage, the stems of their routes and the completion of their plays. “Finish!” Bieniemy would almost always yell at the end.

During one rep, tight end Cole Turner pushed off from his defender at the top of his route to gain some separation.

“Cole, no reason to push off,” Bieniemy shouted. “No reason to extend. Don’t extend. You’re good enough, trust me.”

The Commanders have felt their tight ends are good enough for months now, so much so that they declined to draft one or sign a veteran in free agency this year.

“We got a good group of young players there,” General Manager Martin Mayhew said in March. “They all have a bunch of upside.”

But in Bieniemy’s offense, the Commanders are banking on more than potential. And so far in training camp, perhaps no position has made quite the turnaround in value as tight end, a group that’s been ravaged by injuries and used sparingly the past two years in Washington.

The group is a focal point of Bieniemy’s West Coast system, which he helped run in Kansas City under Coach Andy Reid. Replicating the talent of Travis Kelce, one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history, is all but impossible. But Bieniemy can try to mirror much of Reid’s scheme and the depth and versatility of his tight ends corps.

“We’re just put into a lot of positions that we didn’t really get into the last couple of years,” tight end John Bates said of his experience in the team’s new offense. “Really, we could be at any spot on the field now running routes, just like receivers are running routes, not really limited to a couple routes. Everyone I think knows how explosive the Chiefs’ offense was and what they were able to do.”

The Chiefs kept four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster in each of the past three seasons, and for good reason. Last year, they played with two or more tight ends on 40.7 percent of their plays, the fifth-highest rate in the league, per TruMedia. Tight ends accounted for 32.7 percent of Kansas City’s receiving targets (second-highest rate) and 39 percent (highest) of its touchdown catches.

That’s in part to counter the counterattack of defenses. As the NFL has become more of a passing league and spread the field, multiple defenses have utilized coverages with two high safeties to minimize the big plays that can turn a game on its head. In response, Reid has maximized the skill set of Kelce and the Chiefs’ other tight ends to create mismatches and confusion. They line up at multiple positions: inline, out wide and in the slot. They’re used in motion, they’re used as receivers, and they’re used in protection.

The Commanders, by comparison, used two or more tight ends on only 25.2 percent of their plays over the past two seasons and allocated only 18.5 percent of their targets to the group over that span, per TruMedia. Game circumstance and scheme played roles, and so did injuries.

Veteran starter Logan Thomas missed 14 games in 2021 and 2022 because of injuries (and was out Friday, Sunday and Monday because of a calf strain). A calf strain in training camp last year limited Turner’s rookie season, and Curtis Hodges spent all of last year on injured reserve.

Bieniemy won over Coach Ron Rivera during the hiring process in March in part because of how he planned to use Washington’s skill players, notably its tight ends.

“It’s pretty much the same room,” Rivera said of the lack of turnover among Washington’s tight ends. “The guys were just younger and needed some experience. These guys got an opportunity to practice. Some of them got an opportunity to play a little bit more.”

The Commanders’ tight ends all stand 6-foot-5 or taller and have backgrounds atypical of others at their position.

Thomas, a former quarterback, finished among the top 10 tight ends in catches and receiving yards after his first full season as a starter, in 2020. Although injuries have curtailed his playing time, he’s the most polished and versatile of the group. Rivera said Thomas has shown coaches “that some of the things that they did in Kansas City, we’re going to be able to do with him and the other guys.”

Bates, a 2021 fourth-round pick known more for his blocking, has worked to improve his effectiveness in the pass game.

“I feel like I’m a much more fluid route-runner,” Bates said. “I feel like I’ve done a really good job of learning how to create separation at the top of routes and from defenders.”

Turner, a former receiver, emerged as a potential red zone weapon late last season and shed 10 pounds in preparation for Bieniemy’s offense.

“I feel like this offense fits my skill set a lot more,” he said. “I feel like I’m being used more kind of where I feel I excel. I just like the sense of urgency we have.”

Hodges, another former receiver who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, is getting his first real time on the field after spending his rookie season on injured reserve. And fullback Alex Armah, a practice squad player for much of last year, has more than 70 games of NFL experience and in camp so far has shown sound skills as a pass-catcher. During camp, he’s played at what the team calls the “U” position, a hybrid receiver/tight end role, especially during Thomas’s absence.

One of the most intriguing players in the group, though, will miss the season with an Achilles injury. Armani Rogers, another quarterback convert, emerged as a receiving threat last year just months after switching positions but was hurt in the spring in a noncontact drill.

Despite his absence, Rivera believes Washington’s tight end corps is on the verge of becoming a centerpiece of the offense — health permitting.