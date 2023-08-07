Houston Texans part-owner faces rape, sexual abuse charges

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Javier Loya, a part-owner of the Houston Texans, is facing rape and sexual abuse charges in Kentucky, according to court records. Loya faces one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to online records for Jefferson County (Ky.) Circuit Court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22, according to the records.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans wrote in a statement. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”

Loya denied the allegations through his attorney, Andrew J. Sarne.

“Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges,” Sarne said in a statement. “He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence.”

Sarne said Loya “has voluntarily taken and 100 [percent] passed a polygraph test” and “looks forward to being vindicated in court.”

Loya is the chairman and chief executive of OTC Global Holdings, an independent commodities broker he co-founded in 2007. He owns less than 0.5 percent of the Texans, according to a person familiar with the team’s ownership structure.

“The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” the NFL said in a statement issued through a spokesman. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”