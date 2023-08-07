Postponement leaves Nats, Phillies with straight doubleheader Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — As the Washington Nationals finished batting practice Monday, a clump of dark clouds loomed near Citizens Bank Park. And while it never rained during pregame warmups, the forecast was grim, leading to a postponement that set up a straight doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The first game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The second leg is expected to start about 30 minutes after the first finishes.

Trevor Williams, Monday’s scheduled starter, will pitch against Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler in the first game. Josiah Gray will face Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez in the nightcap. This should boost the chances of the Nationals extending their four-game winning streak, because they taxed their bullpen — using Kyle Finnegan, Jordan Weems and Andrés Machado three days in a row — to sweep the host Cincinnati Reds over the weekend. But depending on how long Williams can go, the doubleheader also could challenge Washington’s inexperienced staff.

Monday afternoon, Manager Dave Martinez ticked through a list of injury updates, starting with reliever Carl Edwards Jr. Out since mid-June with right shoulder inflammation, Edwards is expected to throw another bullpen session Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Fla. If that goes well, he would progress to a simulated game. And if that goes well, he could soon begin a rehab assignment.

Reliever Hunter Harvey, who’s here with the team, is also scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday. As with Edwards, that could lead to a rehab assignment in the near future, which Martinez didn’t think could happen this quickly when Harvey strained a forearm muscle in mid-July. Tanner Rainey, recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw an inning against minor leaguers in the Florida Complex League on Monday.