Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If Paolo Espino’s last major league appearance was that eight-run mess against the Chicago Cubs on July 18, a night he pitched until he couldn’t at the end of a 17-3 loss for the Washington Nationals, it is both fitting and unfair. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Since he joined the Nationals in 2020, Espino had started and relieved, thrived and been hit into oblivion, warmed on short notice and ushered blowouts to their inevitable ends, over and over, all in service of helping a losing club reach tomorrow without too many scars. So when Washington released him Sunday, perhaps ending the 36-year-0ld right-hander’s career, it seemed right to celebrate his unsung contributions.

Across some dark seasons, Espino provided availability and a willingness to smile through any situation. His teammates and coaches appreciated it to no end. Us reporters did, too.

Advertisement

After that slog in Chicago, for example, the team announced Espino was dealing with a flexor strain in his right ring finger, which shut him down and perhaps explained why the Cubs had made it look as if he were throwing batting practice. And the next day at Wrigley Field, when MASN’s Mark Zuckerman asked about the strain, Espino laughed and told Zuckerman to feel it. It was odd, for a moment, to look across the clubhouse and see a beat writer rubbing an injured pitcher’s hand. Yet it was a very Paolo Espino thing to do.

He made just three appearances for the Nationals this season, signaling the end was near. For the first one, he received a call in Rochester, N.Y., at midnight, was picked up at 3:30 a.m. and caught a flight to San Diego two hours later. He crept out of his apartment, trying not to wake his daughter because he knew she would beg to go with him. But after a cross-country trip and one appearance, Espino was optioned back to the minors the next day. In 82 games with Washington, he had a 5.18 ERA in 39 starts and a 2.81 ERA out of the bullpen.

“We’re trying to move forward with some of our younger players that needed roster spots,” Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday, nodding to how the Nationals released Espino to make room on the 40-man roster for 23-year-old catcher Israel Pineda. “That was the move we made. But I wish Paolo all the best. I don’t know what’s going to happen to him … but he’s a good one. And I appreciate everything he’s done for us.”

Advertisement

In a lot of ways, Espino feels like a breathing depiction of the Nationals’ past four years. He debuted in the final week of the dismal pandemic season of 2020 and closed out a 10-run win over the New York Mets in the finale. In 2021, his season debut came after Stephen Strasburg went to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, another step toward his career-altering surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Espino would earn a full-time rotation spot by shining in emergency relief of Max Scherzer. Then last year, when the Nationals lost 107 games, he fell four innings short of the record for innings pitched without a win.

In all, Espino threw 233 innings for the Nationals, few of them of much consequence to the team, all of them of great consequence to him. It took 11 years for Espino to earn his first shot in the majors in 2017 with Milwaukee. It took another four for a team to use him regularly. But in Washington, a rubber-armed journeyman met a rebuilding club, each filling a need for the other.

The Nationals wanted a pitcher who could throw strikes, devour mop-up innings and stay healthy despite a scattered workload. If the pitcher filled the role without complaining, even better. Espino just wanted a chance — a chance to prove himself, sure, but also to provide for his family. He left Panama as a teenager to pitch in front of scouts at IMG Academy in Florida. After Cleveland selected him in the 10th round of the 2006 draft, he made it to Class AAA in four years, planting himself on the edge of the major leagues, one phone call away.

But in an age of soaring velocities, the path was hard for a soft tosser. Espino’s four-seam fastball has never averaged more than 90.4 mph in a season. To compensate, he spins his curveball like few others, making it hard to barrel for hard contact. At times, it was hard to watch Espino throw that pitch — the high arc of it, the way it snapped toward the dirt as if it were tugged by a leash — without laughing and shaking your head. He mastered the unforgiving art of getting by with what he had.

Advertisement

There was always a limited shelf life to the strategy. Here’s to Espino stretching it as long as he did.

Last summer, the Nationals were in Arlington, Tex., to face the Rangers and I was having a bad day. So I walked up to Espino’s locker and asked for his secret to constant positivity. His beard looked a bit grayer than usual. He had just finished a few laps around the warning track and was sweaty. Espino is religious about running. But while he credits the routine for his longevity, he did not, thankfully, pitch me on running more that afternoon.

“As you know, it took me a very, very, very long time to get here,” Espino said at Globe Life Park, back when he had a 2.21 ERA over 40⅔ innings. “And this was my dream. I left home to do this. I thought about quitting in the minors, I thought it many times, but I kept going so I could do this. So now that I am doing this, I feel like I owe it to the game to bring a smile to the field. I owe it to my teammates, too. Am I always as happy as I seem? No. No way. I hate giving up runs. I hate losing. But I am the guy in the clubhouse who wasn’t supposed to make it.

Advertisement

“And then I did. And I feel like I’m playing with house money, you know? ... And I just want to be there for the younger guys who may be feeling more pressure than me. I can be steady and happy. I am happy, at least for the most part, because this is what I always wanted to do.”

A weird part of covering baseball is that players often disappear when you’re not around. We get to know these guys fairly well, or at least as well as you can in a transactional work relationship. We’re there for their best and worst moments on a baseball field. We welcome them back to the clubhouse after their wives give birth and their loved ones die. And then they might leave before you can wish them good luck.