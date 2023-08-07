With his contract secured, Tom Wilson is eager to lead the Capitals

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even Tom Wilson isn’t immune to the siren song of social media rumors. As theories about potential trades for the Washington Capitals winger swirled earlier in the offseason, he couldn’t help but read some of them — despite receiving assurances from his agent, via General Manager Brian MacLellan, that no trade was in the offing.

When MacLellan was asked in late June about the rumor mill, he dismissed any suggestion that Wilson wouldn’t remain with the Capitals for the foreseeable future. On Friday, a little over a month after Wilson became eligible for a contract extension, MacLellan signed the 29-year-old to a seven-year, $45.5 million deal that begins in 2024 and would keep him with Washington through the 2030-31 season.

Wilson, a fan favorite and a key piece of the Capitals’ core, was eager to land the security of a long-term extension, but he didn’t mind silencing the rumor mill, too.

“I think we got a little bit of a taste of it this summer, how crazy it can get once stuff in the media starts and people start talking,” Wilson said Monday. “I’ve been around long enough that you see some of these contract years and you see some of the distraction [and], as the year goes along, all the stuff that can come up. I wanted to get rid of that, not have to worry about that. I knew I wanted to be here for as long as I could, and the team expressed the same.”

Wilson admitted to finding humor in some of the rumors, particularly as fans of the Capitals’ rivals began to express a desire for their team to trade for a player whom few of them like when he plays against their team.

“Being a Cap is going out there, having those rivalries, playing in big games and meaningful games and meaningful moments,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of passionate fan bases out there that want their team to win and want their team to be hard to play against. There’s a lot of different opinions that get voiced now with social media and stuff, and it can obviously get a little bit carried away. But I’m glad it didn’t have to go too far before we could kind of put that stuff to bed and get back to just being a Cap and, I guess, making their lives difficult again.”

Washington is the only NHL team Wilson has known, a relationship that spans 680 regular season games, one Stanley Cup and more than a decade since he was drafted 16th overall in 2012. And Wilson isn’t hiding his desire to be a Capital for life.

“Playing in a city like D.C. that I’ve called home for so long now, when I go into that rink, it means a lot to me,” he said. “I want to win. I want to play the right way. I couldn’t imagine having to actually go move and play somewhere else. This gives me the opportunity — as long as I do my job and keep improving and helping the team do well — it gives me the opportunity to only have to play in one place my whole career. That’s pretty special to me.”

Since debuting in the 2013 postseason, Wilson has evolved from a physical presence on the fourth line to a power forward and a fixture on the Capitals’ top six. Though he missed much of last season after tearing his left ACL in the 2022 playoffs, he scored 13 goals — tied for fifth on the team — as he totaled 22 points in 33 games.

Wilson’s role in the dressing room has grown, too — with guidance from captain Alex Ovechkin, who has begun preparing Wilson to take on an even larger leadership stake in the future. Wilson is penciled in as a potential future captain, and while Ovechkin, who turns 38 next month, is under contract for three more seasons, it sounds as though he’s working on his own succession plan.

“He’s taken me under his wing,” Wilson said. “He’s had lots of conversations about maybe four or five years down the road or whenever it is, what it means to be a leader, and he’s been fairly vocal with me the last little while about that. Just speaks to his character and how much he cares about his teammates. I just try to soak it all in.”

The contract extension, then, wasn’t just about Wilson’s value on the ice; it also made clear what Washington expects from him as a core piece of the franchise’s future.