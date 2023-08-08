Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson

Ciara broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool.

LOS ANGELES — The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson , a representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press.

She wrote in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.” The clip is soundtracked by “How We Roll,” her 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown.