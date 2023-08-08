Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the first two weeks of Washington Commanders training camp, one of the most impressive players on the field was rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. He played bigger than his 6-foot, 180-pound frame and older than his 22 years. He showed physicality on short routes, speed on deeper ones and instincts on all of them. He held his own against the team’s top wide receivers, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, and prompted a pressing question:

What are realistic expectations for Forbes’s rookie year?

The answer is important. Despite the flaws of projection, despite the variance of opinions, the answer is an attempt to cut through the unavoidable, nearsighted hype machine of camp. It’s an attempt to establish reasonable expectations, to advance the discussion beyond, “Well, let’s just see how it plays out.” The Commanders had a clear, explicit goal when they used their first-round pick on Forbes: to shore up a strong defense that struggled to take the ball away last year, ranking 26th in the NFL with 18 takeaways.

Most critically, the answer is an attempt to make concrete the team’s hopes, to establish rough parameters for success or failure, which are not always quantifiable. But quantifiable results — Washington’s nine defensive interceptions in 2022, Forbes’s 14 picks in his three-year college career — are what helped lead team to player.

So what is success? At the baseline, Forbes must help solve the turnover problem. But in camp, Ron Rivera’s answer to that question was generic and measured, perhaps showing the savvy of a veteran coach who’s wary of speaking too boldly.

“Realistic expectations are for him … to play and play well,” Rivera said. “He’s a young man that works hard. He’s a very smart, diligent young man when it comes to learning. He’s got tremendous study habits. He does the things that he needs to do to put himself in position.”

Forbes was more enthusiastic.

“I hold myself to high expectations,” he said. “Defensive rookie of the year, leading [the league] in interceptions, things like that.”

His teammates hype up those lofty dreams.

“Sky’s the limit,” cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said. “Emmanuel can be [on the] all-rookie [team], can be one of the best rookie DBs — if not the best DB — coming out the draft this year in the NFL. And I’m not just saying that because he’s on my team. He just has those skills. He’s fast, he’s twitchy, he’s guarding [first-string wide receivers] in practice — Terry, Jahan, all those guys. So there’s nothing I’d say wouldn’t translate [from camp] to the season.”

Statistical expectations are tricky. Last year, it was relatively straightforward to forecast Dotson’s rookie season, and the rough estimate from historical data of receivers who went in the first round — 13 games, 84 targets, 49 catches, 672 yards and four touchdowns — ended up close to his output: 12 games, 61 targets, 35 catches, 523 yards and seven touchdowns. But on defense, Forbes will not control the number or the quality of the chances he’ll get to force turnovers.

First, he will probably start at outside cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller. He’ll probably be an able-if-unspectacular tackler and not force fumbles. (In college, he forced one in 2,187 snaps.)

In the past decade, 46 first-round cornerbacks have played a qualifying number of snaps as rookies, according to TruMedia. The most productive was Marcus Peters, who in 2015 with Kansas City had 26 pass breakups, eight of which were interceptions, and totaled 280 return yards, including two touchdowns. One of the least productive was DeAndre Baker, who in 2019 with the New York Giants played all 16 games, had eight PBUs and recorded zero interceptions.

For immediate starters with a minimum of 700 snaps, the average was 15 games, 13 PBUs, 2.2 interceptions and 39 return yards. Those are similar figures to Atlanta’s Desmond Trufant in 2013 and Green Bay’s Eric Stokes in 2021, and they seem like fair expectations for Forbes. He will probably start every game if healthy and benefit from playing behind an elite front that could lead one of the league’s best units.

But it will be hard for Forbes to achieve his dream of defensive rookie of the year. In the past 25 years, linebackers and linemen have dominated the award. The four cornerbacks to win were Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets last year (two interceptions, league-leading 20 PBUs), Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints in 2017 (five interceptions, 18 PBUs, one touchdown), Peters in 2015 and Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders in 1998 (five interceptions, one touchdown). (It’s unclear how many PBUs Woodson had; the stat was first tracked in 1999.)

Of the four, Forbes only remembered Gardner had won the award. When told the other three, Forbes raised his eyebrows and said, “That’s a good group.”

Though some sportsbooks don’t offer betting lines for Forbes, most have his chances of winning rookie of the year honors at 4 to 6 percent, according to VegasInsider.com. The favorite is Houston edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 pick.

Forbes said he’s not thinking about numbers. But St-Juste acknowledged that, even though he doesn’t like to think in numbers, either, it can sometimes be difficult to ignore them because they so often drive fame and money.

“We play in a league where it’s very statistic-oriented,” St-Juste said. “But the joy and the grind is in the progress. It’s not in the end result.”

Rivera argued that “concrete numbers are unfair because a lot of it has to do with circumstances.” If Forbes clamps an opposing receiver, forcing the offensive coordinator to change his game plan, that will be a win for Washington. Rivera pointed out that Gardner, the No. 4 pick in 2022, had just two interceptions.

“People recognized [his talent] real quick, and they [didn’t] throw the balls his way, and then everybody’s going to [say], ‘Well, how come he hadn’t got those numbers?’ ” Rivera said. “It’s about how he can impact the game and impact the takeaways.”

Recently, Forbes recounted his favorite memory of camp. He undercut a short crossing route from Sam Howell to McLaurin for a pick. Straight ahead was nothing but green grass. If it had been a game, he would’ve run to the end zone, as he had so many times before.