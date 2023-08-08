Kyle Schwarber goes deep twice as Phillies top Nats to open doubleheader

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

PHILADELPHIA — Had this not been a doubleheader, maybe Joe La Sorsa would have faced Kyle Schwarber in the fourth inning Tuesday, when his Washington Nationals were tied with the Philadelphia Phillies in the first of two games at Citizens Bank Park. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight La Sorsa, a crafty lefty, was throwing in the bullpen with two on and two down. Schwarber, who entered the game hitting .182, had taken starter Trevor Williams deep off a low change-up in the third. No matter his average, and no matter that Schwarber flew out limply in the first, the matchup never favored the Nationals. But Manager Dave Martinez stuck with Williams and watched Schwarber launch a three-run bomb to the second deck, hammering a misplaced fastball at the top of the strike zone.

Just like that, a tie turned into a three-run deficit for the Nationals. They eventually lost, 8-4, to end a four-game winning streak. After Schwarber rounded the bases, La Sorsa stopped warming and stood in the bullpen with his hands on his hips. And while it would have been a very aggressive move to go to La Sorsa with 18 innings to cover on the day, the alternative sure did backfire.

Advertisement

“He’s a great hitter. You have to look beyond the stat line,” Williams said of Schwarber, who played in Washington for four months in 2021.

Share this article Share

Williams yielded six earned runs in 4⅔ innings after spending a week on the bereavement list. Since La Sorsa didn’t enter in that spot, he was presumably readying to face Bryce Harper if the inning kept spiraling. But with the quick turnaround for the straight doubleheader following Monday’s postponement, Martinez did not speak with reporters between games. Josiah Gray faced Phillies lefty Ranger Suárez in the nightcap.

“He’s a guy who can put the ball out of the yard at any point with any pitch,” Williams continued on Schwarber. “So it’s about keeping him off balance and executing well. He’s seen me a lot; I’ve seen him a lot. He’s hard to trick.”

The Nationals (49-64) used the long ball to jump to a three-run lead. Keibert Ruiz pulled Zack Wheeler’s fastball — letter-high, way too straight — off the facing of the second deck in the second inning. In the third, after CJ Abrams led off with a double, Lane Thomas lined his 20th homer just over the left field wall. Over the weekend, in a three-game road sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, Abrams and Thomas combined to go 12 for 28 with four home runs and three doubles. Most of that slugging came from Thomas, who smacked three homers and collected a hit in more than half of his at-bats.

Both of them stayed locked in at Citizens Bank Park. But Williams couldn’t quite run with the support, nor could the Nationals build on it against Wheeler. The righty retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced after Ruiz singled in the third. That inning ended with Jake Alu and Ildemaro Vargas stranding two with back-to-back outs. Dominic Smith logged three hits, the third a double that stirred a rally against reliever Luis Ortiz, the Phillies’ 27th man for the doubleheader, in the eighth. But three hits to start the inning yielded just one run.

Williams began his outing by pounding the zone, throwing his first seven pitches for strikes. He struck out Harper in their three matchups, using two fastballs and a change-up. He also struck out Nick Castellanos twice, totaling seven in his start. Yet once he faced the Philadelphia lineup a second time, he couldn’t keep the Phillies (62-51) in the yard. Alec Bohm followed Schwarber’s first homer, a two-run blast, with a solo shot. Once Williams exited, Amos Willingham, Washington’s 27th man, was on the wrong end of Jake Cave’s two-run shot to center in the sixth.