Ranking all 11 new uniform looks NFL teams will debut in 2023

With a variety of new uniform combinations set to hit the gridiron this fall, here’s a look at all of them, ranked from best to worst.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles’ popular throwback uniforms feature the team’s 1990s Kelly green jersey, which is a much brighter shade than Philadelphia’s usual color. In addition, there are white pants with a multicolored stripe on the side, plus a helmet featuring a gray eagle wing. Fun fact: During an episode of the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Will Smith wore a Randall Cunningham version of the jersey.
The Eagles take the top spot because of how accurately they mimicked the jersey from more than 25 years ago, right down to the eagles on the shoulders. The reigning NFC champions will wear the uniforms twice in 2023: in Week 7 against Miami and Week 12 against Buffalo.
Thank goodness this wasn't leaked 🔥#KellyGreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/5UQj920LGC— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 31, 2023
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts debuted a new “Indiana Nights” all-blue alternate uniform, paired with the first black helmet in team history. The jersey is the Colts’ signature blue, but with a heather pattern (the first in NFL history), and has white horizontal shoulder stripes.
The Colts rarely divert from their signature combination, so it is interesting to see them embrace a new look.
Them Indiana boys in them Indiana Nights. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/yBp1fHbFZH— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023
New York Jets
The Jets revealed a new “Legacy White” uniform, inspired by the ones they wore from 1979 through 1989, when they were best known for their “Sack Exchange” defense. It’s a sleek all-white uniform with two green stripes on the shoulders and a single green stripe on the pants. The helmet has a “Sack Exchange” decal and a white face mask.
The Jets will wear the uniform twice this year, starting in a Week 1 game against Josh Allen and the Bills. They’ll wear the jerseys again on “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 1 against reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
You asked, we delivered. pic.twitter.com/oTRqazxY4q— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers announced the return of their 1970s “Creamsicle” uniforms, which feature orange jerseys, white pants and orange and white socks. To bring the look together, they will wear a white helmet with the “Bucco Bruce” logo. The Buccaneers will wear their throwback look on Oct. 15 against the Lions.
This is a new era. pic.twitter.com/TYsLdwXSFP— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023
Tennessee Titans
The Titans will showcase the past with their Houston Oilers throwback uniforms, which feature a light blue jersey with white and red accents.
In 1997, the Oilers left many fans bitter when they relocated to Tennessee, and in 1999, they rebranded as the Titans. Despite the complicated history, these uniforms do look good.
The Titans haven’t announced when they will debut their classic threads.
Oil Derrick pic.twitter.com/b1bXPJiQYF— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 24, 2023
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings will wear throwback purple jerseys that pay homage to the 1960s and ’70s. Though the color scheme will be the same as the Vikings’ standard uniforms, there are subtle differences. The throwbacks feature a stripe on the pants and classic sleeve stripes. There’s also a throwback helmet, which features a gold ring on the signature horn design that stretches further than the modern version.
The defending NFC North champions will wear the uniforms in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
Introducing...— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 18, 2023
The Vikings Classic https://t.co/KGMQmwLFal pic.twitter.com/WLGK9Uivqw
Cleveland Browns
This season, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951. Cleveland will wear the helmet, which has an orange and brown stripe down the middle, in conjunction with all-white uniforms three times in 2023: in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, Week 6 against San Francisco and Week 17 against the Jets.
take a sneak peek into how our white helmets are brought to life 😯 pic.twitter.com/Om9gy0TNT7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 19, 2023
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks’ throwback uniforms are almost identical to the ones the team wore for most of the 1980s and all of the ’90s. They feature a royal blue jersey with silver and blue accents and silver pants with green and blue stripes, and Seattle will wear them on Oct. 29 against Cleveland. A classic silver helmet with a blue face mask brings the ensemble together.
The only disappointing thing about this uniform is that the team will only wear it once this season.
Lights. Camera. Throwback. pic.twitter.com/4BcPCoapSJ— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 20, 2023
Detroit Lions
The Lions’ new alternate helmet is predominantly “Honolulu blue” and features the franchise’s 1960s logo, with a lion in front of a blue and white stripe. The team will wear the new helmet with its all-gray uniforms on “Monday Night Football” against the Raiders on Oct. 30 and to close the season against the Vikings.
Black and Blue Division pic.twitter.com/CewYhg5faT— Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 10, 2023
These helmets match one of the Lions’ current standard uniforms, so they don’t stand out as much as some of the other new looks.
Arizona Cardinals
Unlike the rest of the teams on this list, the Cardinals are about to debut a total redesign of their uniforms. In the spring, they introduced three new uniforms: red, white, and black. For the first time in team history, “Arizona” will be stitched across the front of the home jersey.
it's called fashion, look it up 🎨 pic.twitter.com/yflCfTJ8ez— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 15, 2023
Denver Broncos
The Broncos will wear a new white alternate helmet that draws inspiration from Colorado’s snow-capped mountain ranges. It’s the first all-white helmet shell in team history, and it features the throwback “Denver D” logo. The Broncos will wear it with their all-orange uniforms, but they haven’t announced when.
Though the helmets are impressive, they don’t match all that well with Denver’s uniform selection.
Old school with a modern twist.#Snowcapped | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/6V6Kg84E6U— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023