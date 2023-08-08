Orioles ridiculed for taking MASN’s Kevin Brown off the air

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whoever is in the MASN broadcast booth when the Orioles open a three-game series against the Astros on Tuesday might want to avoid mentioning that Houston has won twice as many World Series titles in the last seven years (2) as Baltimore has won in the last 40. It’s the truth, but it could lead to internal discipline, given Orioles management’s apparent willingness to let the recitation of facts get in the way of a good on-field story.

Awful Announcing and the Athletic reported Monday that MASN play-by-play man Kevin Brown has been out of the booth for the past two weeks because Orioles owner John Angelos took issue with him pointing out that Baltimore had won as many games at Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field this year as it had in the past two seasons combined during a pregame segment on July 23. (No matter that the innocuous nugget appeared in the game notes prepared by the Orioles’ public relations staff and in a graphic on the MASN broadcast.)

Brown, who has been paired with Ben McDonald and Jim Palmer in the MASN booth for the past two seasons, hasn’t addressed his absence, but his peers in the sports broadcasting community expressed their support for him while lambasting the Orioles’ decision to take him off the air indefinitely after Monday’s news broke.

“That’s a fiasco that that’s allowed to happen,” NESN’s Dave O’Brien said during Monday’s Red Sox-Royals broadcast. “And I think every announcer in the league feels the same way. Every broadcaster in your position and in mine, [Red Sox analyst Kevin Youkilis], thought that was an absolute joke. … That’s a joke and I hope he’s reinstated immediately when someone comes to their senses in the front office for the Orioles.”

“We don’t comment on personnel matters,” an Orioles spokesperson told Awful Announcing. “We look forward to hearing Kevin’s voice soon.”

On the Yankees’ TV broadcast, play-by-play man John Sterling said the Orioles’ decision to punish Brown was “right up there with the nuttiest” things he’s seen in his 63 years in the business.

“It’s amazing to me,” Sterling’s broadcast partner, analyst Suzyn Waldman, said. “How can you do your job if you can’t tell the truth? But he didn’t even say anything negative. He was extolling how good they are because look what they’ve done this year, and in the past they didn’t do it. I don’t understand it. When I saw the clip, I was waiting for him to say something horrible.”

“I’ve never heard of that in my life,” Sterling said. “If [Angelos] was our boss, we’d get fired every day. We comment that the Yankees have terrible batting averages, and they have terrible on-base percentages.”

Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, who called Brown “one of the best play-by-play announcers in the country,” took a shot at the Orioles during Monday’s White Sox-Yankees game while reciting the Yankees’ record against Baltimore.

“They were 6-7 against the Orioles this year, so they lost seven times, but they did beat Baltimore six times, which I hope I don’t get suspended by the Orioles for saying that,” Benetti quipped.

New York Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen also took Angelos and the Orioles to task.

“Let me just say one thing to the Baltimore Orioles management,” Cohen said. “You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller, and you’re doing it again, and if you don’t want Kevin Brown, there are 29 teams who do.”

Miller, the Orioles’ beloved radio voice for 14 seasons, left for the San Francisco Giants after the 1996 season after contract talks with Baltimore broke down. Miller wasn’t enough of a homer for owner Peter Angelos, John’s father, who disliked his willingness to criticize the team on the air.

On his radio show, YES Network’s Michael Kay echoed Mets radio voice Howie Rose and countless others in saying the Orioles should be ashamed of themselves.

“If John Angelos, the owner of the Orioles, didn’t like that, then he’s thin-skinned, he’s unreasonable and he should actually get a call from Rob Manfred, the commissioner of baseball, because it’s unconscionable that you would actually suspend a really good broadcaster for no reason whatsoever,” Kay said. “He didn’t do anything wrong. … This makes the Orioles look so small and insignificant and minor league.”

The Orioles entered Tuesday with a 70-42 record and a three-game lead over the Rays in the American League East. During a visit to the White House on Monday to celebrate Houston’s 2022 World Series title, Astros Manager Dusty Baker said his team’s upcoming showdown with the Orioles was “probably the biggest series that Baltimore has had in a while.” The attention should be on the players who have carried the Orioles to the best record in the AL, but instead it’s on an embarrassing, self-inflicted off-field controversy.