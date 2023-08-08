Titans assistant will coach the team in preseason opener

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel will give one of his assistant coaches a chance to burnish his résumé, saying Monday that Terrell Williams will coach the team in its preseason opener Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Williams, the assistant head coach/defensive line coach, “will act as head coach starting Friday,” Vrabel told reporters, calling it “a great opportunity [that is] well deserved.”

“We’ll have a lot of conversations between now and Friday,” Vrabel said, “but just handling things with the roster and discussing those things with the assistant coaches and how we want to play the game and let him make those decisions in the game [is the plan].”

Vrabel will be involved in preparations and standing by on the sideline during the game. “We’ll go into the game with things we want to make sure get done and I’m sure he’ll try to do that,” Vrabel said. “I’ll help him where need be.”

Advertisement

The overall plan? “To help him understand that role [of a head coach] and what’s required” during a game.

The move also should add visibility to Williams’s strong résumé among Black head-coaching candidates. The team has twice sent Tony Dews, the former running backs assistant who is now coaching tight ends, to the league’s coaching accelerator program along with Brian Gardner, the pro scouting director. Amy Adams Strunk, the team’s controlling owner, ran the program and hired Ran Carthon, the franchise’s first Black general manager, from it.

Vrabel also hired Lori Locust, the franchise’s first full-time female assistant, during the offseason.

Williams, 49, brings 26 years of experience to the job and has spent 12 of those years in the NFL, including stints with the Raiders and Dolphins. He is a veteran of Vrabel’s staff, joining him when he was hired as head coach in 2018. Williams initially was defensive line coach before being named assistant head coach this summer. Before coming to the NFL, he coached defensive linemen at the college level.

Advertisement

Vrabel made the announcement Monday to give Williams “ample time to prepare for those meetings and his message and the direction he wants to take it.”

Share this article Share

Vrabel, a 14-year linebacker in the NFL, praised Williams’s “ability to reach every player, offensively and defensively.

“He has great experience from different places, and you always see him talking to guys across the ball like O-linemen, young players, veteran players. This is an opportunity that was earned and deserved because of the vision that I think I have in his ability to reach and have conversations with all different players and people in our organization from different positions and backgrounds.”