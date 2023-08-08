USA Basketball reveals winning blueprint in blowout of Puerto Rico

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — There was an honest-to-God moment of tension for USA Basketball in the third quarter of its first FIBA World Cup exhibition late Monday night, a brief crossroad when a close game could have gotten truly uncomfortable but didn’t. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Jaren Jackson Jr., the NBA’s reigning defensive player of the year, picked up his third foul less than two minutes after halftime. This was the last thing USA Basketball needed after its poor shooting against overmatched Puerto Rico had left it clinging to a seven-point lead at the break. Now, the Americans’ defensive captain was headed to the bench, where he might be forced to idle for the rest of the period.

Before anyone started having flashbacks to USA Basketball’s exhibition losses against Australia and Nigeria in recent international competitions, Jackson’s teammates responded to his absence with a decisive third-quarter push and a fourth-quarter haymaker. When the dust settled, the Americans had claimed a 117-74 victory at T-Mobile Arena, a compelling blowout that offered a first look at their resolve and what they hope will be a gold medal formula.

Advertisement

Without a true superstar headliner, Coach Steve Kerr has assembled a “Scheme Team” rather than a “Dream Team.” His carefully crafted script calls for ball movement, good decision-making, attentive rebounding and disciplined defense. Stick to that blueprint, and USA Basketball should have a chance to win even if it shoots poorly from the outside or faces opponents with more collective experience.

“If we stay solid, really play without turning it over and without fouling, guard the three-point line and do a good job on the glass, we feel like over 40 minutes we can wear people down,” Kerr said.

So far, so good. Though Puerto Rico, the No. 20 team in FIBA’s world rankings, presented challenges early, the Americans made sure they were never truly threatened with a methodical performance that included contributions from all sides.

Advertisement

The Americans outscored Puerto Rico, who was playing without New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, by a 67-31 margin in the second half. Jackson’s fellow starters — Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and Mikal Bridges — all picked up the slack in useful ways.

Brunson spread the ball around so that seven American players finished in double figures. Edwards delivered a jolt of energy with 11 third-quarter points, and he finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals in an impressive two-way performance.

“I just love to play basketball,” Edwards said. “Whatever I can do to get on the court, tie my shoes up and go against another five, I’d wake up and do it every day if I can. We’re building. We’re getting closer and closer off the court, and I think that’s going to make us a lot better on the court.”

Ingram, meanwhile, stepped up defensively in Jackson’s absence with an emphatic block, and Bridges helped USA Basketball reach its desired pace with several nice plays in transition.

As Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge watched from courtside seats, USA Basketball pushed its lead to 23 points in the third quarter and as high as 46 points in the fourth.

Advertisement

“[The halftime message was to] just take a breath and relax,” Brunson said. “First game out there together. We’ve got to play better from the start of the game, but those first couple of minutes in the third quarter, we really set the tone. We’re still growing, learning and getting our chemistry right.”

USA Basketball’s starting five, which Kerr had declined to reveal during a four-day training camp in Las Vegas, looked well balanced, athletic, long and versatile in its debut against an international opponent.

“You’ve got two scorers on the wing and a point guard who gets everything organized in Jalen Brunson,” Ingram said. “You’ve got [Jackson], the defensive player of the year, and you’ve got Mikal, who moves everywhere and finds open spots. It’s a good dynamic.”

Following that group was a bench unit led by guards Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves and forward Bobby Portis. Haliburton registered a game-high 12 assists in 21 minutes, and he noted that a recent conversation with Chris Paul had helped clarify his role as a pacesetter who will take on a more distribution-minded role.

Advertisement

“Put your track shoes on and be ready to run,” Haliburton said.

Reaves scored all nine of his points in the first half to earn an appreciative tweet from LeBron James, his Los Angeles Lakers teammate. Portis brought sheer physicality to the table, drawing loud “Bobby! Bobby!” cheers from the Las Vegas crowd.

With both the starting lineup and bench unit functioning well, Kerr has every reason to stick with his current rotation for the foreseeable future. Even though the Americans finished just 6 for 27 from deep, they registered 29 assists on 48 baskets and shot 56.5 percent from the field. USA Basketball also held Puerto Rico to just 37 percent shooting.

“We’ve got such good passers up and down the roster,” Kerr said. “The game really opens up because they know how to get each other involved. When you have passing at every position, it makes [playing] defense so difficult. That’s what makes this team so much fun to coach: The way these guys move it and share it creates great energy. Tonight was a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

With its opening victory in hand, USA Basketball will head to Spain and the United Arab Emirates for four additional exhibition games before it begins FIBA World Cup tournament play in the Philippines later this month.

Tougher tests are coming quickly. The Americans’ showcases in Malaga, Spain, will come against Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Saturday and the top-ranked Spaniards on Sunday. Slovenia and Spain both have gold medal aspirations, and they should help clarify whether the Americans’ unfolding plans will hold up against elite competition.