MELBOURNE, Australia — They were two flickers of light, the Colombian and Jamaican national teams. Maybe bright enough to reach across the globe. While most of America remained asleep, content in the darkness, these teams played a knockout-round match in the women’s World Cup in Melbourne. And the soccer fans who did brew a cup of coffee earlier than usual Tuesday morning and take in the action might have caught some glimmers of excitement: Jamaica’s Khadija “Bunny” Shaw’s tenacity, Colombian teenager Ana María Guzmán’s superbly timed pass and captain Catalina Usme’s legacy-defining goal in the 51st minute.

As Colombia secured the 1-0 win, making history by advancing to the quarterfinal stage for the first time, and Jamaica proved how mighty it can be with so little assistance from its federation, a flame was lit for those two nations. But there’s no telling if it was enough to spark a wildfire of interest in the women’s game in a country now without a team to root for — and in some cases, against.

When the United States women’s national team lost to Sweden, Fox Sports might have taken the biggest L.

Despite the nightmare time difference, with one of the U.S. games airing as early as 3 a.m. Eastern time, millions of viewers still tuned in to watch the Americans try to get their act together and win a third straight trophy. When the United States worked a 1-1 tie with the Netherlands, its second prime-time match of the tournament drew 6.43 million viewers — a record audience for group-stage action in the women’s World Cup on English-language television, according to Fox Sports. Overall, the three group-stage games averaged 4.3 million viewers, another record-setting number for the team. On Sunday, the audience dwindled to an average of 2.5 million viewers, although the 5 a.m. Eastern kickoff, along with the team’s previous uninspiring performances, helped explain the decline. Still, even with a crummy start time, that audience would justify Fox’s investment in the game.

As the USWNT ascended to world dominance, the network paid handsomely to secure the rights to broadcast the men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments in 2023 and 2026. Though the exact number isn’t known, reports had Fox doling out $425 million to televise the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in the U.S. But now, with the USWNT no longer alive in the 2023 tournament to inspire its fans or annoy its detractors, Fox Sports is left with a slate of the world’s best footballers lighting up Down Under, and an American audience that might not wake up to watch. Through the majority of the group stage, ratings for the non-U. S. matches were down 37 percent from the 2019 women’s World Cup, which was held in France.

The top goal scorers for the men’s world cup last winter were Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, two of the most famous athletes in the world, whose celebrity has permeated the United States. But while Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe might be better known back home than U.S. men’s stalwarts Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, has the average American heard of Hinata Miyazawa or Jill Roord, two of the leading Golden Boot contenders here?

So as Jamaica tilted with Colombia at 4 a.m., did enough fans fight through sleepiness to watch? Fox tried to play it both plays, broadcasting the match but devoting the halftime to talking points about the United States. Discussion about Vlatko Andonovski’s future as the head coach or the American pipeline of talent, however, can last only so long. A team, or a player, remaining in this tournament has to catch fire. In the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday, Jamaica and Colombia auditioned for America’s attention.

But initially inside Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, the match played out in pain. On both sides, several players grimaced, howled and rolled on to their backs, blades of grass sticking to their sweaty forearms while being attended by team medical staffers. And only eight minutes had passed!

By the 10th minute, Shaw, her country’s top player, was knocked down. She spent the game being tugged, pushed and sometimes draped by defenders, but early in the match, Shaw already had it with all the punishment and no fouls. So she slammed her hand on the grass in frustration. Above her, the Colombians filling the vast majority of the 27,706-strong crowd, chanted and sang on. Even when their own players went down in pain, Colombian fans continued doing the wave around the stadium anyway. Because, hey, who has time to worry about fleeting injuries when your team’s in the World Cup?

“We’re Jamaica,” head coach Lorne Donaldson said following the match. “We’re not fazed by crowds or anything.”

The players, however, kept pushing the boundaries. In the 45th minute, Linda Caicedo, the other Colombian teenage sensation, went down hard after Jamaican midfielder Drew Spence grabbed her from behind. The Reggae Girlz, the party crashers of the women’s World Cup who needed to crowdsource on GoFundMe before the tournament began, tried everything they could to keep their magical run alive. If a pair of yellow cards in the first half would keep Colombia off the scoreboard, then two yellows it would be. And though their storyline could be a movie one day, Jamaica’s run ended in Melbourne, but not before inspiring a nation.

“It shows that if you believe and you work hard, anything is possible,” Shaw said. “We just have to be proud of our performance and lift our heads up.”

Donaldson added: “Hopefully we can get more young ladies [in Jamaica] involved in the program and I think the girls watching this, win or lose, they get something out of this. … I hope everybody now can embrace women’s football and just make sure from the primary school all the way up, we can say: ‘Okay, we want to do this.'’’

As for Colombia, much like almost every modern-day women’s soccer program, it has a troubling history with its own federation. But when Guzman’s kick deep into the box set up Usme for a blast into the left corner of the net, the moment sealed the women’s team first quarterfinals appearance, and its fans could finally channel their enthusiasm at an appropriate time. Next up: a compelling Saturday night of soccer in Sydney against England. Possibly even compelling enough to wake up for that 6:30 a.m. Eastern start time.