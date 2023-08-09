The young Orioles are stress-free and thriving after the MLB trade deadline

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

BALTIMORE — The first homestand after the MLB trade deadline could have — and, in many places, would have — marked the beginning of a far more serious, far more stressful era for the young Baltimore Orioles. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight It could have stirred up realizations of just how remarkable it is that the Orioles are leading the winningest division in baseball, of just how rare it is that a team this young is not only living up to the hype but surpassing it. That first homestand could have been marked by questions, tossed at stressed-out players, about whether the Orioles’ acquisitions of reliever Shintaro Fujinami and starter Jack Flaherty were enough to turn a promising regular season into a magical October.

Instead, the first post-deadline homestand began with velour track suits, pink and blue and orange and purple, one each on Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle as they arrived for work at Camden Yards. It began with weird space-age sunglasses, a paparazzi-esque picture that went viral, with the unmistakable sense that this team not only does not care what more experienced teams wear to the stadium but that its biggest stars have not thought about anyone else at all.

You got to strut like you mean it. pic.twitter.com/EmYBTUW19P — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 4, 2023

It began with Rutschman being attacked by a puppy the size of his shoe in front of the Orioles’ dugout, with Cowser hurrying out of the clubhouse to make sure he didn’t miss the dogs, with burly Cole Irvin — who joined the Orioles as a no-doubt starter but has since been bumped to the bullpen as younger players took hold — gleefully chasing one pup toward first base before wrapping it in his arms, seemingly unconcerned about stressors such as roles or stats or any of it. In other words, as the rest of MLB watched the deadline pass and the stakes grow, the Orioles were consumed by sartorial rainbows and puppies.

Advertisement

“They’re just playing,” outfielder Aaron Hicks said, eyes surveying a cheerful home clubhouse last weekend. “That’s the difference from the teams I’ve come up with and played with. They’re just going out there and just playing. They don’t stress out about much, and why should they?”

BREAKING: A puppy is eating Adley Rutschman’s shoe. The vibes in Baltimore are… unparalleled. pic.twitter.com/he9wCdLj0Q — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 4, 2023

Up Interstate 95 in New York, where Hicks watched his Yankees experience near-annual crises under intense scrutiny — where his career stalled in a similar pressure-packed implosion before he caught his breath in Baltimore — players and coaches understand that the weight of late-summer months like these can bend even those who know them well.

They know how difficult these August days can be. Former New York Mets ace Max Scherzer calls August “the month of hate,” not only because of the stifling heat and weight of expectations but because months spent with teammates start to grate and the sheer difficulty of winning baseball games grows as body aches accumulate.

The Mets, for example, headed to Camden Yards last weekend with the biggest payroll in the history of the sport having collapsed under expectations despite a far more experienced roster. The Orioles swept them.

Share this article Share

But even teams that are contending and that added at the deadline found themselves hitting walls in the days since: The Los Angeles Angels lost their first seven games after a deadline in which they committed fully to trying to make the playoffs. The Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, all of whom were buyers to some degree, went a combined 0-16 in their first days after the deadline.

The Orioles, meanwhile, just keep winning. Besides Hicks, starter Kyle Gibson and deadline addition Flaherty, no one on their team has much experience leading a division in August, let alone playing in October. Many of their key starters, from young Rutschman and Henderson to more experienced staples Austin Hays and Anthony Santander, have never seen a season quite like this, either.

More grizzled baseball minds might say they cannot continue this way, that gravity comes for everyone eventually. That may have begun Tuesday night, when Kyle Tucker of the defending champion Astros got to Orioles closer Félix Bautista for a game-flipping grand slam in the ninth inning of a 7-6 Houston victory that ended Baltimore’s four-game winning streak. But the Orioles still have not been swept in a series since they called up Rutschman and started this run of success nearly 15 months ago.

Advertisement

They have endured long absences from Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins and a season without beloved starter John Means. They have watched starters such as Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer charge toward career-high inning totals, had to send Wells down to work through some struggles, had to pull Bradish in the fifth inning Sunday when he hit a wall, too. They ended up shutting out the Mets in the series finale anyway.

“Things can happen quicker than some people might perceive. Sometimes they take a little longer. But we’re dealing with human beings, and things change quickly,” current Mets and former Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “The game is not played on a stats sheet. People have emotions, things that happen in their life. Some people come quicker.”

It is possible the Orioles are those people, that they drafted so well during their down years that what they are getting from Rutschman and Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez and Jordan Westburg and others is what they will get for the rest of their Orioles careers.

Advertisement

It is also possible that the return of Means, or those of prospect DL Hall and others, might be all the reinforcements this team needs. It is possible that concerns the Orioles did not bolster their pitching staff enough at the deadline were overblown — that not every team will eventually prove unable to handle a stretch run simply because it hasn’t handled it before.

“We think this team has what it takes to go deep,” General Manager Mike Elias told reporters on deadline day. Some industry insiders felt the Orioles, with their top-rated farm system, could have done more with the talent they have. But many felt the same way about their relatively quiet offseason, one that resulted in a roster good enough to lead a potent division in August — seemingly without any sense at all that it should be difficult to do so. It is possible, of course, that these Orioles still have hard lessons to learn. A few months from now, they might know better what they lack. But so far, they have been enough. And so far, it does not seem to have occurred to them that they might not be.

“I feel like [the young guys] are better than they realize they are,” Hicks said, watching as Henderson, in what had to be one of the more spectacular failures of his rookie season, somehow chipped the cue ball off the pool table and sent it rolling away.