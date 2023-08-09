Claressa Shields signs multi-year deal with PFL for MMA bouts

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields is returning for another round of MMA fights.
“All my fans, y’all have been asking me, when are you getting back to MMA, when are you getting back in the cage,” Shields said in a video posted on social media. “Well, here you go. Me and the PFL have signed a great seven-figure deal.”
Shields is 14-0 with two knockouts as a pro boxer, including a unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo in June.
“It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women’s boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League.
The PFL announced a week earlier the signing of Amanda Serrano, the undisputed featherweight boxing champion. Serrano has a 2-0-1 MMA record, with both wins by submission.
