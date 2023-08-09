Commanders hire Craig Fischer as chief financial officer

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Commanders named Craig Fischer their chief financial officer, according to three people with knowledge of the move. Previously the CFO at Hemisphere Media Group, a Spanish-language media company based in Florida, Fischer is the first executive hire by new Commanders owner Josh Harris and a significant one; an investigation led by former SEC attorney Mary Jo White found that the franchise and former owner Daniel Snyder intentionally shielded revenue from other team owners and withheld refundable deposits from season-ticket holders.

Fischer fills the vacancy left by Greg Resh, who was also the team’s chief operating officer before he left in September after less than two years with the team.

Two people with knowledge of the hire said the team had been interviewing candidates for months, but a hire couldn’t be made until the ownership transition was finalized. Fischer started with the Commanders on July 24, according to one of those people knowledgeable about the hire, four days after NFL owners unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders to Harris and his group of approximately 20 limited partners.

Training camp began less than a week later and, coupled with minimal access to current staff during the sale process, ownership has had little time to make significant changes before the start of the season.

“We’ve got to get ready for football season, we’ve got to improve the existing fan experience, and we’ve got to get out in the community,” Harris said during his introductory news conference at FedEx Field. “We’re going look at everything and see where we are. But those are our three priorities right now.”

In addition to improving the fan experience, much of year one for Harris’s group will be spent listening and assessing, to better understand the state of the franchise and its staff.

“My approach is pretty simple,” Harris add. “Obviously, I’ve been involved with a lot of sports franchises and companies, but you win with the best talent, and obviously that starts off the court, off the field. So, who is the CEO? Who’s the coach? Who’s the GM? And then in order to attract the best talent, you need the right culture.”

Team president Jason Wright, who was hired in 2020 to improve the culture and business operations of the franchise, has been retained with the chance to prove himself to the new ownership group.

Fischer, the CFO for Hemisphere since 2013, was previously a partner with the New York private equity firm Intermedia Partners from 2004-13. He also spent three years as an executive vice president at Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network, three as an associate at the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs and four as a senior accountant at Ernst & Young.