Dylan Crews would love to blend in. His talent makes that tough.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Fredericksburg Nationals were stretching in right field before batting practice Tuesday and, had it not been for the number on his back, Dylan Crews might have blended right in. Make no mistake: The balls that Crews smoked into the gaps during BP made it obvious this was no ordinary low Class A hitter. But beyond those impressive bat-to-ball skills, he had the same pregame look as his less-heralded teammates. Later, he stood alone in center field, working on his pre-pitch routine. There were no distractions, and there was no outside noise — just Crews being one of the guys. It seems he prefers it that way.

“To just live and breathe baseball now, it feels very good,” said Crews, the No. 2 pick in last month’s MLB draft. “It’s hard in school to balance all that type of stuff — schoolwork, baseball, workouts. ... To focus 100 percent on baseball, it feels good. I love it. It’s what I’ve dreamed of.”

Over the past year, scouts dissected Crews’s game and college baseball fans across the country speculated about the size of his signing bonus. The star center fielder navigated it all while taking classes at LSU. He was the best hitter on the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and played in the toughest conference in the country.

Now he’s a Washington National — or, for the time being, a FredNat — after he landed a $9 million signing bonus. Not long before that, he and right-hander Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick, helped LSU to the national title. Crews said the past few weeks happened “so fast.” Now he can just focus on baseball.

“He did everything he could in college,” Fredericksburg Manager Jake Lowery said. “... He’s been nothing but a pro so far, and that’s what I expect. However long he’s here, it doesn’t matter to me. I just want him to play and bring some energy to the top of the lineup.”

Joining Crews, 21, in Fredericksburg are a handful of the Nationals’ other 2023 draft picks: Third baseman Yohandy Morales (second round), outfielder Andrew Pinckney (fourth) and shortstop Marcus Brown (fifth) were in the starting lineup with him Tuesday against the Lynchburg Hillcats, an affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Before this one, Crews had played in just two games, but he could jump another level — to high Class A Wilmington — if he fares well in the days ahead.

“If you just look at the type of player he is, obviously it’s a good player to be around,” Morales said. “What’s he’s accomplished and everything that he’s done for the sport of baseball has been huge. So being there, listening to what he has to say and learning from him and also him asking questions, too, it’s obviously great to have him as a teammate.”

The expectations tied to being the No. 2 pick will always follow Crews. So could the kind of hype that develops after performances like Tuesday night’s, when he went 4 for 5. Crews came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. He kept his hands in and sent a middle-cut fastball over the wall in right field for a grand slam.

Here's the video you rats (the wifi in Lynchburg is slow ok!)#WeAreFXBG pic.twitter.com/W8i8KhGlkK — Fredericksburg Nationals (@FXBGNats) August 9, 2023

At that point, it was abundantly clear why Crews will never fully blend in, no matter how much he would like to.

“It’s been a fun ride, but the fun is just beginning,” he said. “I’m soaking it all in right now and just ready to get going here.”

Minor league notes

Right-hander Cole Henry, the Nationals’ second-round pick in 2020 who had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, left his most recent start with Class AA Harrisburg on July 25 with “tingling in the fingertips,” said De Jon Watson, Washington’s director of player development. Since then, Henry has regained feeling in his fingers, and the Nationals hope he can return to the mound in two or three weeks. In 10 starts, the 24-year-old has a 4.82 ERA over 28 innings across three levels. . . .

Lefty Jake Bennett, the Nationals’ second-round pick in 2022, is dealing with a “minor arm issue,” Watson said, but is slated to pitch again Monday for the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Bennett, 22, hasn’t pitched since June 24 but was dominant in 12 starts before then. He has a 1.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 56 innings between Fredericksburg and Wilmington. . . .